U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,081.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,026.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,082.50
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.02
    -0.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.90
    -3.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.41
    +0.29 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4550
    +0.7660 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,722.87
    -947.71 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.11
    -12.13 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.35
    +0.92 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

ASEAN Media's View on Digital China Media Tour members visit BRRI

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BEIJING, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily Website:

The ASEAN Media's View on Digital China Media Tour titled Digital Economy Ties, A New Chapter in Smart City, was launched in Shenzhen on Feb 20. The delegation embarked on a four-day trip in Shenzhen, witnessing first-hand achievements of Shenzhen in the development of the digital economy and the construction of the smart city as the core engine city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Members of ASEAN Media's View on Digital China Media Tour visited the Belt and Road Research Institute (Shenzhen) for International Cooperation and Development (BRRI) on Feb 23.

The BRRI is a new type of civilian think tank established jointly by the Wu Xiaolan Charity Foundation and the China Center for Special Economic Zone Research, Shenzhen University.

When talking about promoting Cambodia's tourism industry with the media tour members, Professor Tao Yitao, the director and president of the BRRI, said Cambodia is rich in tourism resources, such as the Angkor Wat, and suggested the country focus on optimizing its tourism business environment, improving local transportation and tourism facilities, and enhancing the quality of tourism services.

The research institute relies on higher education institutions; uses enterprises and the market as carriers; and relies on various channels, such as universities, think tanks, enterprises, and other forms of civil exchanges to explore new institutional mechanisms for international cooperation.

The BRRI is committed to providing intellectual support and platform bridging for political interaction, economic exchange and cultural communication between the governments and enterprises of China and countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The BRRI has jointly organized the World Special Economic Zone Development Forum with China Center for Special Economic Zone Research. It has also established cooperative relationships with multiple foreign universities, think tanks and international organizations.

The media delegation also visited Shenchuangjian Holdings Group Co Ltd, WeBank, Huawei, Meituan, Shenzhen International Cultural Industry Fair Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd, as well as Guangming district during the four-day tour.

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/world/special_coverage/638fe717a31057c47eba303f

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asean-medias-view-on-digital-china-media-tour-members-visit-brri-301786806.html

SOURCE China Daily Website

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Elon Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier - sources

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters. The exact timing of the visit is subject to Li Qiang's availability, one of the sources said. Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday.

  • Japan Tightens Chip Gear Exports as US Seeks to Contain China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan said it will expand restrictions on exports of 23 types of leading-edge chipmaking technology, as the US ratchets up efforts to limit China’s access to key semiconductor knowhow.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial

  • Oil down with market uncertain over US inflation, employment data

    Oil prices ticked down in Asian trade on Friday as bullish sentiment about Chinese demand and potential Middle Eastern supply disruptions was tempered by uncertainty over U.S. economic data to be released later in the day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 22 cents, or -0.3%, to $74.15, having gained about 8% this week. "The market may maintain its rebound if today’s U.S. PCE offers positive signals to the markets that US inflation is expected to cool further," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

  • Natural Gas Was a Big Loser Among Commodities in the Quarter. Gold and Steel Bucked the Trend.

    The energy sector led the decline among commodities in the first quarter. Bucking the trend: copper, gold, steel and iron-ore.

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

    The closure of a vital oil pipeline in northern Iraq is bolstering international prices and threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. Producers including Norway’s DNO A, London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Dallas-based HKN Energy Ltd. say they have either started to shut wells in semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, or will soon do so if the blockage doesn’t free up. The ruling by a tribunal at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris relates to a pipeline carrying 400,000 barrels daily from Iraqi Kurdistan and 70,000 barrels more from federal Iraq.

  • Ford Takes Stake in Indonesia Nickel Project to Ensure Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will take a direct stake in a battery-nickel plant under construction in Indonesia, deepening its role in the supply chain as carmakers try to secure materials for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Trillion Threat to Glo

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • US-China tech war: geopolitical tension haunts tech start-ups seeking to be the next TikTok

    Mainland technology companies and entrepreneurs should brace for rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and look for opportunities in new markets, investors and analysts warned. Chinese internet companies venturing abroad need to broaden their geographical diversity to hedge against risks in the US market, Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, said in an interview with the Post on the sidelines of the Fortune Forum on Thursday in Guangzhou, the capital of eastern Guangdong

  • Where the US semiconductor industry operates

    From R&D to manufacturing, the US semiconductor industry is one of the most advanced in the world. The American semiconductor ecosystem consists of developing materials and equipment for semiconductor production and research with universities across the country. Data on where all these operations take place are collected by the Semiconductor Industry Association. Mapping these locations reveals that research and manufacturing of semiconductors happens in almost every US state.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • The World’s Most Important Oil Price Is About to Change for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of wrangling, the world’s most important oil price is about to be transformed for good, allowing crude supplies from west Texas to help determine the price of millions of barrels a day of petroleum transactions.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spend

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • US, Japan announce partnership on critical mineral supply chains

    The U.S. and Japan announced an agreement to partner on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals such as those used in electric vehicles and semiconductors.

  • Crop Trader ADM Weighs Options to Exit Main Russian Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is weighing options to exit its main Russian operations, potentially adding to the list of Western agriculture traders pulling back from the world’s top wheat exporter.Most Read from BloombergTrump to Be Arraigned Early Next Week After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financ

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Oil rises over 1% on Iraqi supply risks, U.S. crude draw

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt to exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region, which offset pressure from a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.40, or 1.9%, to $74.37. Supporting prices, producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq following a halt to the northern export pipeline, company statements showed.

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • Samsung considering chip test line in Japan for advanced chip packaging -sources

    South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering setting up a chip test line in Japan, five people said, to bolster its advanced packaging business and forge closer ties with Japanese makers of semiconductor equipment and materials. It would be the first such test line for Samsung, the world's largest maker of memory chips, in Japan. It would also come as the United States increasingly urges allies to work together to counter China's rising might in chips and advanced technology.

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.