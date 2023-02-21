U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

ASEAN and South Asia Mammography Systems Market is Expected to Reach a Value of USD 834.40 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 12% During 2022-2028; Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer to Elevate Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Market participants and investors of the ASEAN and South Asia mammography systems market who are looking for a precise and in-depth grasp of the business will benefit greatly from SkyQuest's research study on the subject. The study offers in-depth analysis and significant market insights, covering important industry growth trends, technological breakthroughs, financial positioning, and analysis of regional markets.

Westford, USA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ASEAN and South Asia mammography systems market in China is estimated to gather the largest market share during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of breast cancer and rising awareness among the female population regarding the health threats of breast cancer is predicted to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing efforts by the government in encouraging investment in welfare programs and creating national-level diagnostic programs for better detection are anticipated to positively influence market growth over the ensuing years.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that China, the greatest developing nation, has a relatively high incidence of breast cancer internationally, especially in urban areas, this incidence has climbed more than twice as quickly as the global rate. In 2020 the major incidences of all cancers among Chinese females, with a rate of 37.7 per 100,000 was found to be breast cancer, making it one of the widely spreading chronic diseases in the region. Hence, the need for solid and accurate mammography systems is predicted to rise in the area during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on " ASEAN and South Asia Mammography Systems Market"

Pages - 225

Tables - 89

Figures – 70

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/mammography-systems-market

An x-ray imaging technique called mammography is used to inspect the breast in order to check for early signs of breast illnesses like tumors. It functions as a screening and diagnostic tool. An image detector, an x-ray generator, and mammary compressive paddles are all necessary parts of a mammogram. Although the x-ray emitter and image sensor are fixed and orthogonally orientated to one another, the entire section can be pivoted to acquire the necessary mammographic views.

Prominent Players in ASEAN and South Asia Mammography Systems Market

  • Hologic, Inc. (US)

  • Analogic Corporation (US)

  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

  • Canon Inc. (Japan)

  • Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

  • Delphinus Medical Technologies (US)

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

  • Ge Healthcare (US)

  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

  • Ims Giotto SpA (Italy)

  • Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. (US)

  • Koninklijke Phillips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • NP JSC AMICO (Russia)

  • Planmed (Finland)

  • Toshiba Medical Systems (Japan)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/mammography-systems-market

Breast Tomosynthesis system Segment to Grow at a Notable CAGR Owing to Its Significant Benefits over Conventional System

The breast tomosynthesis system segment of the ASEAN and South Asia mammography systems market is predicted to garner significant market share by growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of this method over traditional scanning methods owing to its significant benefits. The need for breast tomosynthesis equipment is fueled by ongoing improvements in clinical outcomes and high-quality breast tissue imaging. The tool can prevent the development of advanced cancer and detect early signs of cancer. The main advantage of this device is that it can improve the visibility of normal tissue and breast abrasions by lessening the concealing effects of surrounding fibro glandular tissue. These are a few of the key contributing aspects to the segment's dominance, and they are anticipated to fuel market expansion over the study period.

Moreover, the mammography systems market in India is estimated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of breast cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing technological advancements in the field of medical devices in the region are estimated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

SkyQuest’s latest research reports show that breast cancer incidence has surpassed ovarian cancer to emerge as the most frequent malignancy in Indian women, with over 1,78,001 new cases being identified each year. Breast cancer, is the most prevalent type of tumor in women, accounting for 14.1% of cancer cases in Indian women. According to reports, a woman in India receives a breast cancer diagnosis every four minutes in both rural and urban areas.

3D Mammography Technology Segment to Gain Largest Market Share Thanks to Increasing Technological Advancements

Owing to ongoing technical advancements, 3D mammography technology held the largest mammography market share in 2021 and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the market is growing due to the increasing adoption of digital breast chemosynthesis equipment as well as the rising utilization of novel breast imaging techniques. Artificial intelligence has been incorporated into 3D mammography to shorten test times without sacrificing image quality. Also, the market expansion over the course of the analysis period is being driven by the FDA's quick approval of AI-enabled 3D mammogram devices.

Moreover, the incidence of breast cancer is on the rise, and the main causes include obesity, HRT, and aging. The prevalence of breast cancer will increase as more individuals adopt these lifestyles, increasing the need for breast cancer scanning equipment and fuelling the market expansion for mammography systems. Improved insurance reimbursement practices, increasing government support for breast cancer research, and technological breakthroughs like breast computed tomography, makes it easier to find breast cancer in women with dense tissue. Therefore, all these factors are predicted to significantly boost the ASEAN and South Asia mammography systems market during the forecast period.

Leading businesses always work to stay ahead of the competition in the fiercely competitive ASEAN and South Asia mammography systems market by making investments in R&D and putting new ideas into practice. SkyQuest has carried out thorough research utilizing Porter's Five Forces framework to get insightful knowledge into the industry's competitive environment. Companies seeking to retain or increase their market share may find this information to be of great value.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/mammography-systems-market

Key Developments in the ASEAN and South Asia Mammography Systems Market

  • Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. declared the acquisition of NXC Imaging in July 2022. The strategic partnership will increase Midwest sales and service for Canon Medical Systems US. Canon Medical wanted to establish a sizable service and sales operation in this area that would provide cutting-edge solutions and unique business models.

  • Hologic, Inc. announced the opening of an innovation center in France. This underlines Hologic's dedication to the EMEA region and comes after its 2019 acquisition of SuperSonic Imagination in Aix-en-Provence. Hologic's ultrasound, interventional, and surgical solutions will be supported by the new commercial office, training center, and R&D facility.

  • The Goa government began offering free breast cancer screenings to 1 lakh women in October 2021. As part of this initiative, breast cancer scanning will be done at 35 health centers throughout Goa.

Key Questions Answered in the ASEAN and South Asia Mammography Systems Market Research Report

  • What causes are promoting higher investment in the target market, and what effect is this anticipated to have on market expansion over the next few years?

  • What impact will recent technical developments have on consumer behavior in the target market and how will this affect market trends?

  • How can market players profit from the emerging technologies and innovations that are predicted to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global mHealth Market

Global Digital Therapeutics Market

Global Medical Waste Management Market

Global Electronic Medical Record Market

Global Mammography Market

