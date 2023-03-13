Asendia Launches e-PAQ Select for Oceania E-commerce Market

Asendia's new, economically optimised and faster delivery service provides an efficient and cost-effective alternative for e-commerce logistics in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia, one of the world's leading e-commerce logistics providers, is introducing e-PAQ Select, a new and improved tracked delivery solution for Oceania market. Unlike the existing e-PAQ solutions, which provide postal delivery options, e-PAQ Select is Asendia's commercial international parcel delivery service for e-commerce businesses. It offers tracking and shipping to the major and emerging e-commerce destinations worldwide across Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania – all with fast delivery.

Asendia employee at a packing facility, using the advanced technology to efficiently track and manage customers' orders to maintain our service levels and build customer loyalty.

According to a recent IPC cross-border e-commerce shopper survey report, there are 72% & 79% online purchases for Australia & New Zealand consumers from abroad in 2022[1], respectively, and these statistics are expected to only get bigger – but when it comes to efficient and effective delivery options, the choices are limited. Statista showed that the revenue of e-commerce is expected at annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 10.04% with a projected market volume of AUD112.58 billion (USD75.05 billion) by 2027 for Australia & Oceania[2]. e-PAQ Select was created to meet the ever-increasing demand of not only the consumers, but also more sizable cross-border online retailers within these rapidly growing e-commerce markets who required an economical and faster logistics alternative with optimised tracking performance.

e-PAQ Select offers a fully-tracked delivery service and can be used for packages up to 30kg with fast delivery times that range from 3-5 days for regional delivery and 9-12 days for intercontinental shipment. It provides the option for users to have the customs fees prepaid or paid at destination, as well as the option to request a signature upon delivery. e-PAQ Select can provide the shipping to 37 destinations of key e-commerce markets in Q1 2023 and Asendia intends to expand e-PAQ Select's reach to eventually over 40 destinations worldwide.

"We designed e-PAQ Select to sit in that sweet spot between Express and Postal. This will help us to provide reliable and cost-effective shipping options using advanced technology instead of traditional shipping ways, which will allow partners to remain flexible yet relevant," said Lou Milicevic, Managing Director of Asendia Oceania. He continued, "All can benefit from an upgraded online retail space, including those who are looking at selling into other major e-commerce destinations worldwide. This will further give our partners to offer customers optimum choices to ship globally."

Since its formation in 2012 as a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post, Asendia has become a fast-developing company that focuses on helping businesses grow internationally with their cross-border e-commerce solutions. The e-PAQ range was designed specially to provide a range of international parcel and packet services for online retailers, meeting their unique needs and providing a 100% carbon-neutral delivery. Besides e-PAQ Select, the current range includes e-PAQ Standard, e-PAQ Plus, e-PAQ Elite, and e-PAQ Returns – all of which focus on budget-friendly solutions complete with a range of tracking options.

Milicevic adds, "We are highly committed towards supporting the growth of e-commerce in the Oceania region and it starts with the expansion in Australia and New Zealand. We want to change the status quo. We plan to hire more experienced and talented people in the industry, showcase more strategic partnerships, and fulfil our customers' needs by building up the service capabilities and offering unique solutions that fill the gap in the market – more logistical options, better technologies, better services and better experiences overall."

About Asendia

Asendia is one of the world's leaders in international e-commerce and mail, delivering packages, parcels and documents to more than 200 destinations across the globe.

Combining the experience and expertise of our founding companies, La Poste and Swiss Post, Asendia brings together a wealth of international and local know-how. Asendia's expertise is broad reaching encompassing different aspects of e-commerce, from webshop software and marketplace management to international logistics. Asendia is committed to sustainability, offsetting all carbon emissions including first-mile collection, last-mile delivery, returns, and building emissions, machinery, and business travel.

Asendia employs over 1,500 people in Europe, UK, Asia Pacific and the USA - a global network blended with a local presence.

www.asendia.com

Find out more at www.asendiaoceania.com

[1] https://www.statista.com/outlook/dmo/ecommerce/australia-oceania

[2] https://www.ipc.be/services/markets-and-regulations/cross-border-shopper-survey

SOURCE ASENDIA