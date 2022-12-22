U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,886.75
    -19.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,448.00
    -121.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,255.00
    -79.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.80
    -8.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.05
    +0.76 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6750
    -0.0090 (-0.24%)
     

  • Vix

    20.37
    -1.11 (-5.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0051 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3440
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,790.22
    -57.06 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.78
    +0.54 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.49
    +28.17 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

ASENSING 'Ready to Provide Cutting-Edge High-Precision Positioning Solutions' to Global Partners

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning technology for smart vehicles, says it's ready to provide global brands with its cutting-edge integrated navigation systems, which are incorporated in about 500,000 vehicles already.

ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning solutions for smart vehicles, will exhibit its technology at CES 2023 (PRNewsfoto/ASENSING)
ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning solutions for smart vehicles, will exhibit its technology at CES 2023 (PRNewsfoto/ASENSING)

Headquartered in Guangzhou, ASENSING will exhibit its mass-produced high-performance positioning solutions, at Booth 5778 in the West Hall of CES 2023, to be held between January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. This will mark its second consecutive year participating in the world's most influential tech show.

Sebastian Voigt, Managing Director of ASENSING EUROPE, says: "Integrated navigation systems are essential for autonomous driving. Given our superior positioning solutions had proven to add value to our existing customers in China, we also wanted to provide our technological expertise to global customers."

Voigt says ASENSING has three global branches, in the US, Germany and Japan respectively. ASENSING has recently launched projects for new smart plants in east and south China to fulfill surging orders, from both home and abroad.

"We are currently in discussions with most of the major traditional Western brands. We have done successful road tests or are in different development and discussion stages with some of them," Voigt said, noting ASENSING has received nominations from more than 20 OEMs to provide solutions for nearly 70 vehicle models.

ASENSING has partnerships with OEMs including emerging new energy vehicle makers like XPeng, Li Auto, NIO, and traditional brands such as SAIC, Geely, Chery etc.

Industrial Securities, an investment company, says in a research paper published this month that integrated navigation systems are already a "tens of billions RMB market, with the advent of the autonomous driving era". "ASENSING is far ahead in this industry, based on tech strength and mass production experience."

ASENSING's annual capacity is expected to increase to a volume of several million sensor suites in 2026 from the current volume of more than one million, with new smart plants under construction.

"We were the first in series production offering an automotive solution to combine IMU and GNSS. This enabled us to develop a superior algorithm which - in combination with our own manufactured IMU - shows excellent performance, in particular regarding accuracy and at different temperatures."

A unit that fully meets functional safety requirements, ASENSING's solutions are designed for L2 and above autonomous driving and can be applied in multiple scenarios.

SOURCE ASENSING

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringA dramatic surge

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla doubles rare discounts on mainstay vehicles amid demand concerns

    Tesla Inc is offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles (EV) delivered in the United States this month, its website showed on Wednesday, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand as economies slow and EV tax incentives loom. The latest discount came just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed restrictions on EV incentives until March, meaning Teslas and other U.S-made electric vehicles are likely to qualify for the full $7,500 credits temporarily. Analysts also worry that rising interest rates and CEO Elon Musk's controversial Twitter management could hurt the Tesla brand and sales.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • How Long Does It Take for Electric Cars to Pay for Themselves?

    Electric cars don't come cheap. You can shell out less than $20,000 for a cheap electric vehicle (EV) with low mileage, but most folks like being able to drive more than 100 miles before filling the tank (or charging the battery). Electric cars are generally more expensive to purchase than their gas counterparts.

  • Your Retirement Plans Will Change With the $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill

    The primary goal of the massive legislation is to fund the government through the fiscal year ending September 2023. But it also contains a legion of agenda items.

  • Germany Returns to Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringEurope’s larges

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). but now there's a new player competing with it nationally.

  • Tesla’s $7,500 Discount Is Great for Buyers. Less So for Investors.

    Tesla is upping the discount car buyers can get if they take delivery of a new electric vehicle by the end of the year. It's a deal likely designed to offset the impact from coming tax credits passed in the inflation reduction act.

  • Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

    The company is giving a $7,500 credit in the United States and a $5,000 credit in Canada on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before the end of the year, and also free supercharging for 10,000 miles, the pages showed. Tesla has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which offers rebates of up to $7,500 on EV purchases as part of a law intended to push automakers to reduce their reliance on China. The latest discount comes just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed releasing its proposed guidance on the required sourcing of electric vehicle batteries.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Oil extends gains after drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rose Thursday, building on gains seen after data showed a large drop in U.S. crude inventories as a major winter storm was set to bring below-normal temperatures to a large part of the country. February Brent crude (BRNG23) the global benchmark, was up $1.57, or 1.9%, at $83.79 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • Congress wants to change how you save for retirement — here's how

    Omnibus spending bill includes several major retirement updates with goal of getting Americans to save more.

  • Inside Rivian and Ford’s Plants, as They Race to Build EVs Faster

    Rivian is under pressure to prove it can build its electric trucks at scale without having ramped up production before, as competition heats up from legacy auto makers. WSJ toured Rivian’s and Ford’s EV factories to see how they are pushing to meet demand. Illustration: Adam Falk/The Wall Street Journal

  • SEC, Ripple get extensions to exclude expert testimony in XRP lawsuit

    The federal judge in the ongoing lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple has granted a joint motion from all parties to extend the deadline for the Daubert Motions that would exclude certain expert testimonies.

  • Hertz Rent-a-Car Company Faces Another Scandal

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that it received "information" on Hertz.

  • Micron to Cut 10% of Workforce as Demand for Computer Chips Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, said the worst industry glut in more than a decade will make it difficult to return to profitability in 2023.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on