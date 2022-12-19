U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Asensus Announces Senhance System Placement at GPR Klinikum Rüsselsheim of Germany

·5 min read
10th hospital in Germany to initiate a Senhance System

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced that GPR Gesundheits- und Pflegezentrum Klinikum of Rüsselsheim (“GPR”), Germany has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.

“With GPR’s broad laparoscopic use, the Senhance Surgical System is a perfect fit for high-volume surgical specialities like gynecology, urology and general surgery,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “We are thrilled to see the acceleration of traction in Germany, Europe’s largest robotics market, which points to the clinical utility of the Senhance Surgical System and the positive impact on surgical demand.”

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. The Senhance Surgical System goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™). The ISU enables machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field, and allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments.

“We are proud to launch our Senhance surgical program and offer digital surgery to our patients,” said Mr. Achim Neyer, Chief Executive Officer of GPR Hospital. “The Senhance System will be a fantastic addition to our hospital, as the General and Visceral Surgery, Urology, and Gynecology departments can all benefit from the advanced clinical intelligence features combined with a wide array of minimally invasive instrumentation to ultimately deliver better, more predictable outcomes.”

About GPR Klinikum Rüsselsheim

The GPR Clinic - formerly the Rüsselsheim City Hospital - has been a division of the GPR Health and Care Center Rüsselsheim non-profit GmbH since 2004, and specializes in the care of the western Rhine-Main area/Mainspitze. The hospital has 503 inpatient beds and 17 clinics and institutes, as well as 12 centers of care. The GPR Clinic is providing care to nearly 25,000 inpatients and 130,000 outpatients a year.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

Follow Asensus

Email Alerts: https://ir.asensus.com/email-alerts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asensus-surgical-inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AsensusSurgical

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/transenterix

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/asxc

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@asensus_surgical

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and GPR Gesundheits- und Pflegezentrum Klinikum of Russelsheim (“GPR”) initiating a program dedicated to pediatric procedures with the Senhance System. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the Senhance Surgical System will be a perfect fit for high-volume surgical specialties like gynecology, urology and general surgery at GPR and whether the acceleration of the Senhance System’s traction in Germany points to the clinical utility of the Senhance Surgical System and the positive impact on surgical demand. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie, 443-213-0499

invest@asensus.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Isabella Rodriguez, 708-833-1572

CG Life

irodriguez@cglife.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da13399f-f61a-4e08-8b79-1c862dafb1a5


