U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.50
    -56.50 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,601.00
    -393.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,010.00
    -170.50 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.30
    -25.70 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.02
    +3.43 (+3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.50
    +24.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.42 (+1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.61
    +2.29 (+7.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3404
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4870
    -0.0730 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,306.70
    -1,445.50 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.43
    +4.31 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,414.18
    -75.28 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Asep Medical Holdings Inc. to Hold Online Investor Information Webinar on March 3, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SEPSF

Webinar Features Strategic Insights from Asep Inc.'s Senior Executives

Founder and COO, Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock and CEO, Rudy Mazzocchi

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) announces that it is holding an online webinar on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 pm EST and will give investors the chance to learn more about the Company, its two-pronged approach to antibiotic resistance and failure as well as significant recent corporate developments.

Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock (CNW Group/ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.)
Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock (CNW Group/ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.)

Who —Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, COO and Rudy Mazzocchi, CEO
What — a free online webinar on the Company's strategic importance, recent developments and revenue plans
Where — Zoom Webinar, registration details below
When — Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 pm EST
Why — to give investors a chance to ask questions and get answers about Asep Inc.'s strategic importance to the medical field

Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, COO
Dr. Hancock is a leading microbiologist in Canada who has researched and taught at the University of British Columbia for nearly 40 years. His chief interest is in designing new therapeutic strategies to treat infections and inflammation in the light of increasing antibiotic resistance, coupled with a dearth of new antibiotic discoveries. His research interests include cationic host defence peptides as novel antimicrobials, anti-biofilm agents, anti-inflammatory agents and modulators of innate immunity. He has published more than 800 papers and reviews, has more than 120,000 citations, an h-index of 174, and 72 patents awarded. Awards and honours include the Prix Galien (highest award for Canadian pharmaceutical research and innovation), the Killam Prize (Canada Council's prize for Health Research), Michael Smith CIHR Researcher of the Year, and the ICAAC Aventis Antimicrobial Research Award (the leading award worldwide for antimicrobial research). In 2001 he was inducted as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Rudy Mazzocchi, CEO
Rudy A. Mazzocchi has over 30 years of senior executive management, technology and intellectual property development, and financing experience (institutional, venture, private and public) in the med-tech, biotech, and biopharma industries. As a founder of over a dozen healthcare companies, he has developed and commercialized multiple technologies ranging from diagnostics to implantable medical devices, requiring rigorous clinical validation and regulatory reviews, including FDA Clearance, CE Mark, and International Regulatory Approvals. As Chairman/Acting-CEO of AGENTIX Biopharma Corp., he concurrently serves as Co-Founder/Vice-Chairman of the BioMedX Group, Executive Chairman of MY NEXT HEALTH and Independent Director of several private and public, early and growth-stage companies, and Senior Advisor to a variety of international corporations seeking global expansion and access to U.S. public markets. Mazzocchi previously served as Executive Chairman of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA) and Independent Director of Greatbatch/Integer Medical (NYSE: ITGR) and is author of over 100 patents and recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Healthcare.

REGISTER FOR THIS IMPORTANT WEBINAR TODAY
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X9xdJkDFSteTQV8OXdYC-w

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.
Asep Inc. is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.). Sepset Inc. is in the advanced development of proprietary diagnostic tools enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis. ABT Inc. is in the advanced development of broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis. Current modelling also suggests the SepsetER test could save $16 billion annually in unnecessary antibiotic usage.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants. ABT Inc. is currently in pre-clinical development for two separate products.

Rudy Mazziocchi (CNW Group/ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.)
Rudy Mazziocchi (CNW Group/ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.)
Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.)
Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asep-medical-holdings-inc-to-hold-online-investor-information-webinar-on-march-3-2022-301491221.html

SOURCE ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • JPMorgan Says Selling Stocks Now Carries Too Much Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- In the face of an increasingly chaotic geopolitical environment, equity investors should avoid panic selling and focus on the market fundamentals, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Resp

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Can Virgin Galactic Save Itself From Disaster?

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was always a binary stock for investors, given the nature of the business. For much of the last two years, the downside for Virgin Galactic seemed to be more likely than any upside. Delays called the company's operations into question, and insiders have been selling shares to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • Viatris to sell off biosimilars business for $3B

    In the transaction, Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will get a 13% ownership stake in Biocon and a seat on its board for $2 billion in cash and $1 billion in equity.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Russia Erects Financial Defenses to Shield Against Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nat

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

  • U.S. stock futures slump as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled as President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • BP Stock Drops on Plan to Offload 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustra