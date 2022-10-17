U.S. markets open in 8 hours 27 minutes

Aseptic Packaging Market Expected to Hit USD 121.96 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies covered in aseptic packaging market are SCHOTT Glass India Pvt. Ltd. (India), DS Smith (U.K.), Elopak Group (Norway), SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Printpack (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Amcor Limited (U.K.), Tetra Laval S.A. (Switzerland), Greatview Aseptic Packaging and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global aseptic packaging market size was valued at USD 53.77 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 59.06 billion in 2021 to USD 121.96 billion by 2028 at a 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Aseptic Packaging Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the global analysis, aseptic packaging solutions will gain traction to prevent contamination across the end-use sectors, including food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. Some of the factors, such as thermal stability, chemical resistance, and lower level of contamination, are likely to augur well for the business outlook.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aseptic-packaging-market-106589

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

  • SCHOTT Glass India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • DS Smith (U.K.)

  • Elopak Group (Norway)

  • SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Printpack (U.S.)

  • Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.)

  • Amcor Limited (U.K.)

  • Tetra Laval S.A. (Switzerland)

  • Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)

  • IMA Group (Italy)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

10.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 121.96 Billion

Base Year

2020

Aseptic Packaging Market Size in 2021

USD 59.06 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Material, By Application and Regional

Aseptic Packaging Market Growth Drivers

Stakeholders Tap Asia Pacific Market to Gain Strategic Hold from Pharmaceutical Sector

Leading Companies Emphasize Strategic Approaches to Bolster Footfall

COVID-19 Impact

The shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities to Dent Industry Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive toll on the expansion of aseptic packaging materials across developing and developed countries. The penetration of packaging technologies witnessed a dip, partly due to moderate demand from the food & beverage sector. That said, strong demand for sterilized packaged food products encouraged investments in the landscape. Industry players expect the healthcare industry to exhibit profound demand for packaging technology.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aseptic-packaging-market-106589

Report Coverage

The report highlights top-down and bottom-up approaches to offer a holistic view of product mapping of both emerging players and well-established companies. Besides, primary sources, including interviews with major stakeholders and opinion leaders, have also been used in the report-making.

The report includes secondary sources, such as SEC filings, press releases and website reports, fostering the veracity of the report. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the global market.

Segments

In terms of material

  • Metal

  • Plastic

  • paper & paperboard

  • glass

Based on type

  • bags & pouches

  • cartons

  • bottles & cans

  • vials & ampoules

With respect to application

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Food

  • beverages

On the basis of region

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Drivers and Restraints

Global Trend for Natural Food & Beverage Products to Bolster Industry Forecast

Millennials and the Gen Z population are slated to exhibit traction for organic and natural food products in the ensuing period. The palpable shift towards natural food & beverage products has prompted the development of quality packaging that can keep food fresh. Stakeholders expect the solution to boost shelf life, fostering the aseptic packaging market growth.

Moreover, soaring demand for pharmaceutical drugs has fared well for leading companies vying to bolster their footfall.

Meanwhile, potential environmental impact, as well as the high cost of packaging, could impact the adoption of the packaging materials.

Regional Insights

Stakeholders Tap Asia Pacific Market to Gain Strategic Hold from Pharmaceutical Sector

The North America aseptic packaging market share will witness a commendable gain during the forecast period, partly attributed to investments in the healthcare sector. At the time when the demand for better healthcare has peaked in the U.S. and Canada, packaging technologies will continue to receive impetus.

Leading companies are likely to explore potential growth opportunities across China, Japan, Australia and India, largely due to the demand from the pharmaceutical sector. Burgeoning population across the emerging economies could provide promising opportunities in the ensuing period. Besides, the growing footprint of bread & confectionary and cosmetics will trigger investments across Asia Pacific.

Stakeholders predict the Europe market outlook to be strong on the back of soaring demand for alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages. In a bid to prevent contamination, end-users are likely to seek aseptic packaging materials. Advanced packaging solutions will be sought-after across the U.K., France and Germany in the ensuing period.

Major Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies Emphasize Strategic Approaches to Bolster Footfall

Both well-established players and new entrants are likely to invest in product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements and R&D activities. Prevailing trends indicate leading companies are slated to focus on geographical expansion during the forecast period.

Aseptic Packaging Industry Related News:

As per the latest updates, the Aseptic Packaging Market Forecast states that the Aseptic Packaging sector will see immense growth and advancements in the coming years. Many major players of Aseptic Packaging Seen High Growth in Upcoming Years.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aseptic-packaging-market-106589

Detailed Table of Content:

    • Introduction

      • Research Scope

      • Market Segmentation

      • Research Methodology

      • Definitions and Assumptions

    • Executive Summary

    • Market Dynamics

      • Market Drivers

      • Market Restraints

      • Market Opportunities

    • Key Insights

      • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

      • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

      • Latest Technological Advancement

      • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

      • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aseptic Packaging Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

      • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

    • Global Aseptic Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

      • Key Findings / Summary

      • By Material (Value)

        • Plastic

        • Metal

        • Glass

        • Paper & Paperboard

        • Others

      • By Type (Value)

        • Cartons

        • Bags & Pouches

        • Bottles & Cans

        • Vials & Ampoules

        • Others

      • By Application (Value)

        • Food

        • Beverages

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

    • North America Aseptic Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

      • Key Findings / Summary

      • By Material (Value)

        • Plastic

        • Metal

        • Glass

        • Paper & Paperboard

        • Others

      • By Type (Value)

        • Cartons

        • Bags & Pouches

        • Bottles & Cans

        • Vials & Ampoules

        • Others

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aseptic-packaging-market-106589

Industry Development

  • July 2021 – Tetra Pak and Stora Enso entered into an agreement to triple the recycling capacity of beverage cartons in Poland. The two companies will partner to provide circular solutions to the market with total investment is USD 32.8 million. The line will triple the annual recycling capacity of used beverage cartons in Poland from 25 KT to 75 KT tons.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Impact of COVID-19 on aseptic packaging industry growing?

Answer: The global aseptic packaging market size was USD 53.77 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 59.06 billion in 2021 to USD 121.96 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9% during the 2021-2028 period.

2. Who are the key players in the the Impact of COVID-19 on Aseptic Packaging Market?

Answer: Printpack (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Amcor Limited (U.K.), Tetra Laval S.A. (Switzerland), Greatview Aseptic Packaging

Read Related Insights:

Beverage Cans Market Growth to Reach $36.59 Billion by 2027 | Global Beverage Cans Industry Registering a CAGR of 4.7%

Food Packaging Market to Worth USD 478.18 Billion by 2028 | Food Packaging Industry Growth, Share, Analysis and Forecast Report

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size to Exceed USD 153.93 Billion by 2027 | Striking CAGR of 6.4%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


