Aseptic Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The aseptic packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. Growth in the aseptic packaging market is driven by the packaging material’s ability to respond to the need for high and uniform product quality and higher nutrient retention.

Aseptic packaging meets all of these requirements while increasing the shelf life of selected products by six to twelve months without refrigeration.



Key Highlights

Aseptic packaging is a strong substitute for canning and preservatives for increasing the shelf life of products. Though there is a requirement for high initial investment for material and packaging machinery specific to this process, the ROI achieved due to the reduced cost of cold chain logistics and distribution and preservatives has allowed manufacturers to reap benefits within three to five years.

The demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries is expected to witness substantial growth, aided by opportunities with heat-sensitive advanced injectable and infusion therapies and trends toward self-administration of injectable drugs for chronic conditions. Prefillable syringes help eliminate dosing errors and are expected to witness the fastest gains among all aseptic packaging product types.

Furthermore, aseptic packaging has gained significant adoption with a growing need for sterile pharmaceutical drugs, medicinal products, and healthcare products to avoid the bare minimum of infection during their use or microbial degradation during their life. However, the high initial investment required for an aseptic packaging setup is expected to hamper the market’s growth.

The market is expected to be driven by emerging technologies in aseptic processing, such as advanced isolators, robotics, and packaging materials with higher barrier properties. These emerging technologies are anticipated to reduce contamination risks for sterile products and simplify packaging processes.

The growth of the aseptic packaging market has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the initial days as production activities across the globe stopped. Since the lockdown, customers have shifted to online retail and panic stocking, which has increased demand for essential food items such as milk, baby food, and vegetables. Moreover, concerns regarding food hygiene due to COVID-19 are increasing the demand for aseptic packaging.

However, as the world returns to normalcy, industries have resumed operations with new rules and regulations. With technological advancements in aseptic processing and rising demand in the food, beverage, and healthcare sectors, the market is expected to recover quickly. Further, the Russia-Ukraine war has an impact on the overall packaging ecosystem.



Aseptic Packaging Market Trends



Growing Demand for Dairy Products and Beverages



Aseptic packaging is widely used in the food and beverage industries, and its popularity has grown due to its benefits to brands. Sterile packaging of foods prevents infections and improves preservation, which is especially important for dairy products, which degrade quickly.

Food producers have been looking for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging for their products, as maintaining product quality and long shelf life has become essential. Thus, they are significantly adopting aseptic packaging through various strategic initiatives, such as partnerships, to ensure their products are safe and have a long shelf life. For instance, in January 2021, Daesang, one of the leading Korean health food producers, chose SIG’s Heat&Go, the world-leading microwaveable technology for aseptic carton packs, to launch its new Nucare Roasted Rice Winter Edition, which is a complete nutritional dairy supplement drink with roasted rice.

The market for aseptic packaging is expanding in response to ongoing urbanization and consumer demand for shelf-stable and ready-to-eat products. Furthermore, as consumer interest in natural food and beverage products grows, so does the demand for aseptic packaging.

The continuously growing demand for beverages is creating demand for aseptic packaging in the beverage industry. According to the US Census Bureau, the annual sales of retail food and beverage stores in the United States increased to USD 880.3 billion in 2021 from USD 850.2 billion in 2020.



Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth



The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing aseptic packaging markets, owing to massive technology adoption and increasing concerns regarding product safety and shelf life. China is also emerging as one of the dominant countries, even at the global level.

According to the USDA, China’s demand for imported dairy products is expected to increase. For instance, according to Chinese customs, in 2021, China imported approximately 3.95 million metric tons of dairy products, compared to 3.37 million metric tons in 2020. New Zealand and the European Union member states are leading suppliers of dairy products to China. However, China’s retaliatory tariffs on US dairy products are expected to make it difficult for US dairy companies to take advantage of this situation, thus opening up an opportunity for local vendors.

Moreover, in October 2022, Lamipak, a packaging solution company, announced an investment of USD 400 million to expand its facility in Kunshan, China, which would help the company meet the growing demand for aseptic packaging.

In India, various prominent companies, including PepsiCo, believe this will increase the number of sterile products in their shipping packages. This step can open up new opportunities in the aseptic packaging market. In addition, growth in pharmaceutical exports may provide a favorable market for aseptic packaging vendors and support the growth of the aseptic packaging market.

The players, such as Uflex Limited, provide packaging films, flexible packaging, sterile liquid packaging, chemicals, engineering, and more. The sterile packaging is sold under the brand name Asept and is used in various liquid products such as juices, alcoholic beverages, and fresh beverages. Furthermore, in May 2021, Uflex Limited announced plans to expand its aseptic plant in Sanand, Gujarat, from 3.5 billion to 7 billion packs per year.



Aseptic Packaging Market Competitor Analysis



The aseptic packaging market is highly competitive and consists of several major players dominating the market in terms of market share. With a prominent share in the market, these major players are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and strengthen their product capabilities through acquisitions, product launches, etc.



In August 2022, Greatview announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Alternapak Production srl in San Pietro in Gu, Italy. After many years of service as a key supplier of aseptic cartons to leading players in the liquid food industry in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, the Italian facility ceased production earlier this year. The newly acquired production facility will be Greatview’s fifth plant worldwide, marking a significant step forward in the group’s international expansion strategy. Production is expected to begin by the end of this year.

In July 2022, Liquibox launched Aseptic Liqui-Sure and Aseptic Flip-N-Seal, which offer brands a superior bag-in-box dispensing option. These new products are aseptic-capable dispensing fittings that create and maintain a hermetic seal, keeping liquids fresh and safe. They are designed for cold brew coffee, dairy creamers, smoothie mixes, juices, and other aseptic liquids.



