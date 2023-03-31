Asetek - Update of Agenda on EGM and Capital Increase

AALBORG, Denmark, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 March 2023, Asetek A/S (the "Company") published the convening notice for an extraordinary general meeting taking place on 13 April 2023. The agenda included proposal 2, authorizing the Board of Directors to issue up to 1,400,000,000 new shares without preemptive rights for the existing shareholders.

It is decided to withdraw proposal 2 as the Board of Directors considers an authorization to issue shares without preemptive rights is not needed.

The Board of Directors will still be asking for an authorization to issue shares with preemption rights as stipulated in the proposal 1, and this proposal is therefore maintained unchanged.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on March 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM CEST.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage -to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

