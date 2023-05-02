ASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade

AALBORG, Denmark, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman of the board of directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Jukka Pertola has on 27 April 2023 exercised 117,967 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, Jukka Pertola owns 162,967 Asetek shares.

Deputy chairman of the board of directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Erik Damsgaard has on 27 April 2023 exercised 104.448 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, Erik Damsgaard owns 144,291 Asetek shares.

Member of the board of directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Jørgen Smidt has on 26 April 2023 exercised 228,595 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, Jørgen Smidt owns 315,795 Asetek shares.

Member of the board of directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Maria Hjorth has on 01 May 2023 exercised 10,897 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, Maria Hjorth owns 17,254 Asetek shares.

A person closely related to member of the board of directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz has on 24 April 2023 sold 885 common shares in the open market. Following the transaction, Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz and closely related individuals own 13,115 Asetek shares.

Chief Executive Officer and primary insider of Asetek A/S André Sloth Eriksen has on 26 April 2023 exercised 1,005,665 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, André Sloth Eriksen and closely related individuals own 1,389,286 Asetek shares and 570,681 options and warrants.

Chief Financial Officer and primary insider of Asetek A/S Peter Dam Madsen has on 27 April 2023 exercised 310,000 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, Peter Dam Madsen owns 467,594 Asetek shares and 243,215 options and warrants.

Chief Operating Officer and primary insider of Asetek A/S John Hamill has on 27 April 2023 exercised 621,923 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, John Hamill owns 859,162 Asetek shares and 302,700 options and warrants.

Vice President, Global Research and Development and primary insider of Asetek A/S Thomas Ditlev Sørensen has on 27 April 2023 exercised 36,200 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, Thomas Ditlev Sørensen owns 50,009 Asetek shares and 47,368 options and warrants.

Vice President, Global Operations and primary insider of Asetek A/S Henrik Gertz has on 27 April 2023 exercised 4,849 preemptive rights to purchase an equal quantity of shares at a price of NOK 3.00 per share. Following the transaction, Henrik Gertz owns 6,699 Asetek shares and 18,836 options and warrants.

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer, Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: investor.relations@asetek.com

David Pangburn, Corporate Controller, Mobile: +1 (408) 386-3031, e-mail: investor.relations@asetek.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on May 01, 2023 at 23.00 CEST

