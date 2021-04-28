U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Asetek Receives Order from Existing Global Data Center OEM

·1 min read
AALBORG, Denmark, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced a new order from a current Global HPC OEM. The order value is approximately USD 340,000 depending on final order details, with delivery in Q3 2021.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

CEO and Founder André S. Eriksen
+45 2125 7076, email: ceo@asetek.com

