ASF Hosts Webinar Series to Offer Gym Owners a Fitness Business Technology Guide

<p>Four-part series guides business owners through insights and considerations as they determine technology needs to support fitness business goals</p>

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASF Payment Solutions, a total gym management solution that is part of EverCommerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), is launching a four-part webinar series. "Making the Most of Your Fitness Tech Strategy" begins on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. ET. The program is offered in partnership with fitness industry expert Bryan O'Rourke and Fitness Industry Technology Council (FIT-C).

ASF, an EverCommerce company, is a leading technology company that provides software, payment processing and customer support to the fitness industry including gyms, health clubs and martial arts studios. (PRNewsfoto/ASF)
ASF, an EverCommerce company, is a leading technology company that provides software, payment processing and customer support to the fitness industry including gyms, health clubs and martial arts studios. (PRNewsfoto/ASF)

It's more important than ever for fitness business owners to think strategically about why and how they deploy tech.

With many club management system integration options on the market, it can be challenging to determine needs, evaluate options, ask questions, and ensure owners are building a system that makes the most sense for the business. Different clubs use different sets of software depending on their needs. ASF's webinar series offers insights for making informed decisions about optimizing a technology stack for specific business goals.

Each hour-long session begins at 2 p.m. ET and focuses on key pillars of consideration to maximize a technology investment:

  • Mindset with special guest Jarrod Saracoo, COO, World Gym International, Sept. 14 - How business leaders see the world has a great bearing on adopting new technologies, changing business models, innovating, and competing effectively.

  • User Experience, Sept. 28 - From what you deliver in your gym, to what members experience online, and more; designing and defining what user experience your fitness business intends to deliver is key to success.

  • New Economics, Oct. 28 - Having a sustainable fitness business is essential to long-term competitiveness. Learn what performance indicators to measure and what are key indicators for success at your club.

  • Execution Engines, Nov. 9 - Explore how the execution engines of data collection, software platform and human capital impact business success.

The series is hosted by Bryan O'Rourke, experienced CEO, strategist, investor, board member, and advisor. His network of associates and partners have a track record of growing brands large and small in a wide range of industries. O'Rourke's current focus is on fitness and wellness businesses, and he serves as president FIT-C, a nonprofit driving innovation and collaboration in the fitness space.

"With technology becoming a bigger part of the fitness ecosystem, it is more important than ever for fitness business owners and operators to think strategically about what, why, and how they want to deploy tech," says O'Rourke. "I hope these webinars help professionals understand best practices and the best approach."

"Making the Most of Your Fitness Tech Strategy" is offered for gym owners and managers across the United States. Learn more at
https://pages.asfpaymentsolutions.com/fitnesstechstrategy/.

About ASF
ASF, an EverCommerce solution, provides software, payment processing and customer support to the fitness industry including gyms, health clubs and martial arts studios. Since 1973, ASF has given gym and fitness club owners the ability to generate more revenue through member engagement and stronger communities. Learn more at www.asfpaymentsolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asf-hosts-webinar-series-to-offer-gym-owners-a-fitness-business-technology-guide-301368028.html

SOURCE ASF

