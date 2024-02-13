ASGN Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

On February 9, 2024, Randolph Blazer, President of ASGN Inc, executed a sale of 7,746 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

ASGN Inc, listed under the ticker symbol ASGN, operates as a provider of IT services and professional staffing solutions. The company offers a range of services, including technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,193 shares of ASGN Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but six insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of ASGN Inc were trading at $94.31, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.590 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 21.61, which is below the industry median of 26.71 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.91, with a GF Value of $104.08, indicating that ASGN Inc was Fairly Valued according to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

