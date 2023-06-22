Ashes fans face travel chaos as new rail strikes announced

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch has led workers through several rounds of industrial action over pay and conditions - Lucy North/PA Wire

Britain will face fresh travel chaos next month, hitting two Ashes Tests and The Open, after rail workers announced another three days of strikes in their dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out at 14 train operators across England, dealing a blow to fans hoping to attend two of the Ashes Tests and The Open golf tournament.

The trade union said that 20,000 rail workers across the UK are to strike on July 20, 22 and 29. The fourth Ashes Test is due to take place at Old Trafford on the weekend of July 19-23, with the fifth Test taking place the following weekend.

The Open Championship runs from July 20-23.

The RMT accused the train operators of failing to make a new pay offer to end the long-running industrial action.

Neither the train operators nor the Government have asked the RMT to any meetings, despite the trade union expressing its willingness to reopen negotiations.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This latest phase of action will show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry.

“My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government ministers.

“Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.

According to the RMT, the Government “contractually sets the negotiating parameters” of these 14 train operators.

Mr Lynch claimed that the Government “continues to shackle the companies”, preventing them from offering a new pay deal to settle the dispute.

He said: “Our members have now voted three times to take strike action over the last 12 months – the most recent of which coincided with having the full details of the substandard offer from the rail operators.

“They voted by 9-1 to renew their strike mandate and RMT will continue its industrial campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement on pay, working conditions and job security.”

The announcement comes after RMT members overwhelmingly voted to continue strike action for another six months.

