ASHFORD SETS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

PR Newswire
·1 min read

DALLAS, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 689-8263. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13737040.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ashfordinc.com, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-sets-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301781137.html

SOURCE Ashford Inc.

