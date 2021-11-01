U.S. markets closed

Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing Of Mortgage Loan For The Marriott Gateway Crystal City

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully refinanced its mortgage loan for the 701-room Marriott Gateway Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia which had a final maturity date in November 2021. The financing addressed the Company's only debt maturity in 2021.

The new, non-recourse loan totals $86.0 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 4.65% with a 0.10% LIBOR floor. The initial funding for the loan will be $84.0 million, with the additional $2.0 million available to fund debt service for the first 30 months of the loan, if needed.

"This transaction to refinance one of our largest, high-quality assets addressed our only maturity in 2021," commented Rob Hays, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the recent refinancing of our Hilton Boston Back Bay property, our next hard maturity is not until June 2023."

Robert Douglas, a real estate advisory firm that specializes in providing capital solutions in the hospitality industry, assisted Ashford Trust with this transaction.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Follow CEO Rob Hays on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aht_rob or @aht_rob.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to regain S-3 eligibility; our ability to repay, refinance, or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-completes-refinancing-of-mortgage-loan-for-the-marriott-gateway-crystal-city-301413433.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

