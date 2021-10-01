U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Ashford's J&S Audio Visual ("JSAV") Rebrands As INSPIRE

·2 min read
DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") is excited to announce that one of its Products and Services companies, J&S Audio Visual ("JSAV"), has completed a strategic rebranding and is now named INSPIRE. Throughout its 35-year history, the full-service event technology company has developed creative and individualized event production solutions. The new name, INSPIRE, reflects the energy and momentum the company brings to each of its clients and the aspiration to create events that move people.

"The rebrand embodies INSPIRE's distinctive ability to host inspirational events and underscores its commitment to be the leading provider of integrated audio-visual services in the hospitality industry," commented Jeremy J. Welter, Ashford's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited about INSPIRE's future prospects and believe this rebrand reflects the tremendous growth potential for its business."

Founded in 1986, and following its 2019 acquisition of BAV, INSPIRE has grown into a leading multi-national event production services provider, serving as in-house technology partners to over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Producing over 2,500 events a year, INSPIRE's culture is deeply rooted in its belief that inspirational events are the combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to announce our new brand and identity of INSPIRE. It's what we commit to every day – we aspire to inspire. We are a trusted partner. Our clients are always our primary focus because at the end of the day, it's really their story and their vision that we help bring to life. We invest in relationships and the values that sustain a culture of service." commented Chuck Bauman, INSPIRE's Chief Executive Officer.

In conjunction with the name change, INSPIRE has launched a new website, www.inspiresolutions.com and a video highlighting the strategic rebrand and its mission.

* * * * *

About Inspire

INSPIRE is a leading global event solution company specializing in audio-visual, staging, and production. With over 35 years of experience, INSPIRE is now the in-house technology partner for over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. INSPIRE's team creates over 2,500 inspirational in-person, virtual and hybrid events a year through a combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Inspire is wholly owned by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC)

About Ashford

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Inc.'s control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19, including one or more possible recurrences of COVID-19 case surges that would cause state and local governments to reinstate travel restrictions and the rate of adoption and efficacy of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, on our business and investment strategy; our ability to continue as a going concern; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to maintain compliance with NYSE American LLC continued listing standards; our ability to regain Form S-3 eligibility; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashfords-js-audio-visual-jsav-rebrands-as-inspire-301389649.html

SOURCE Ashford Inc.

