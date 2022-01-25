Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

As of December 31, 2021, there were 56,923,767 of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland

Ashland (NYSE: ASH) is a global, consumer-market focused additives and specialty ingredients company that is responsibly solving for a better world. Through science and a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability, we serve customers in pharmaceutical, personal care, architectural coatings, construction, energy, food, beverage, and nutraceuticals. At Ashland, we are approximately 3,800* passionate, tenacious solvers who thrive on developing practical, innovative, and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

*Reflects employee base following the planned sale in 2022 of performance adhesives.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158 samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment



