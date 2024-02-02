Ashland County Farm Bureau breakfast set for Feb. 24 at Career Center

The Ashland County Farm Bureau Member Appreciation Breakfast is 8-10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center. Ashland County Farm Bureau board members will offer a menu of made-to-order omelets, donuts and beverages.

The event will offer a presentation on CAUV at 9 a.m. by Leah Hetrick, Ohio Farm Bureau director of Legal Education and Member Engagement. Cindy Funk, Ashland County auditor, will follow to address Ashland County-specific questions regarding CAUV.

This event is free to members and their dependents. Non-members can attend at $20 per person. Become a member at the breakfast and there is no charge for breakfast. Take a new member or join as a new member and receive a free T-shirt. Renew at the breakfast and receive $5 in cash back.

Registration is requested by Feb. 16. Food available as long as supplies last. Register at ashland.ofbf.org or call 330-263-7456.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland Farm Bureau Member Appreciation Breakfast is Feb. 24