Ashland County Park District: Wrapping up the 2023 capital projects

As summer is winding down, Ashland County Park District continues to keep busy, wrapping up capital projects, scheduling activities, and planning for 2024. Three capital projects have been completed this year that have enhanced guests’ experiences throughout the district.

Capital projects

Our first capital improvement of 2023 was a grant-funded parking lot and driveway improvement at Cooke Family Wildlife Conservation Park (4774 Ohio 13 N. Shiloh). Visitors will experience a paved driveway with abundant parking when they enter. The new access provides a shorter walking distance to the fishing pond and restrooms.

Next up was another grant for Freer Field (1264 S. Center St., Ashland). With 75% of the project made possible through a grant, parking was improved around Freer Barn with a concrete patio with benches, tables and landscaping. Continuing the improvements, two flushable restrooms will be added in the future.

Pictured is new landscaping at Freer Field.

Lastly, trail and parking lot improvements were made at Hurdle Waterfowl Park (297 Township Road 581, Sullivan). Completely grant-funded, guests will now enjoy ample parking and a paved all-purpose loop trail.

Programs

A Day in the Uplands – Pollinator Edition, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday at Avian Acres, 1650 Ohio 89, Jeromesville.

Annual Deer Gun and Waterfowl Lottery, 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Ashland County Conservation League, 1930 County Road 1035.

Monthly Bird Walk, 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Byers Woods, 675 County Road 1754

Park Walk, 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Hurdle Waterfowl Park, 297 Township Road 581, Sullivan.

Ashland County Fair, Sept. 17 to 23 at the Ashland County Fairgrounds.

Ashland County Farm Tour, Sept 30 and Oct. 1 at Avian Acres, 1650 Ohio 89, Jeromesville.

Park Walk, 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Carpenter Nature Preserve, 2888 Pavonia E. Road.

Cider Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Sauers Farm, 260 Township Road 1601, Greenwich.

Karen Leonetti is an event coordinator for Ashland County Park District. She can be reached at 330-590-0720.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Numerous programs planned by the park disctrict