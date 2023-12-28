Ashland county restaurants and stores New Years Eve and Day - here's what we know

With New Year's Eve only a few days away, many Ashland County residents may be wondering what will be open or closed during the holiday.

Among the restaurants that will be closed on New Year's Eve and Day are Lyn-Way Restaurant, Uniontown Brewing Co., South Street Grill and DorLo Pizza.

Donna D's Family Pizza is open 3-9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Restaurants such as Taco Bell, McDonald's and Pizza Hut will also be open, though their hours may differ from the usual.

The majority of Ashland County stores are closed New Year's Day. There are select few open New Year's Eve, including Grandpa's Cheesebarn, Fine Feather Fur Outfitters and Farm & Home Hardware. A few of car repair shops are open New Year's Eve as well.

Save-a-Lot in Ashland is among the grocery stores that will be open News Year's Eve and New Year's Day. File photo

The holiday hours for local restaurants in Ashland County

Lyn-Way Restaurant - 1320 Cleveland Ave, Ashland - Closed on Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

Dairy Bar - 733 Clark Ave., Ashland - Closed on Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

The South Street Grill - 121 South St., Ashland - Open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday (New Year's Eve), and closed Monday (New Year's Day)

Ohio Fire - 88 E. Main St., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and open 4[9 p.m. on Monday (New Year's Day)

Uniontown Brewing Co. - 105 W. Main St., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

DorLo Pizza - 1211 Orange Road, Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

Donna D's Family Pizza - 1315 Cleveland Ave., Ashland - Open 3-9 p.m. Sunday (New Year's Eve) and closed Monday (New Year's Day)

Bella's 220 - 121 Church St., Ashland - Open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday (New Year's Eve) and closed on Monday (New Year's Day)

Downtown Perk - 145 W. Main St., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day).

The holiday hours for local shops in Ashland County

Fig & Oak - 100 W. Main St., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

Gleaner Antiques - 1488 County Road 995, Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

C Bloomers - 114 E. Main St., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

Ashland Craft Vinyl - 1221 Cleveland Ave., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

Gerwig's White Barn - 853 Township Road 1102, Ashland - Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday (New Year's Eve)

Grandpa's Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolate - 668 US Route 250, Ashland - Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (New Year's Eve) and closed Monday (New Year's Day)

Fine Feather Fur Outfitters - 652 US Route 250 E. - Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday (New Year's Eve) and closed Monday (New Year's Day)

Ashley's Candy & Nut Shoppe - 39 E. Main St., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

Finer Things baking Company - 107 E. Washington St., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

Smetz's Tire & Service Center - 1220 E. Main St., Ashland - Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday (New Year's Eve) and closed Monday (New Year's Day)

D & D Auto Repair - 1684 Claremont Ave., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

Farm & Home Hardware - 140 Center St., Ashland - Open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday (New Year's Eve) and closed Monday (New Year's Day)

Guy's Tire Service - 808 Cottage St., Ashland - Closed Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day)

The holiday hours for grocery stores in Ashland County

Save-a-Lot - 161 Center St, Ashland - Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday (New Year's Eve) and open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday (New Year's Day)

Aldi - 1033 Commerce Parkway, Ashland - Open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday (New Year's Eve) and closed Monday (New Year's Day)

Buehler's Fresh Foods - 1055 Sugarbush Drive, Ashland - Open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday (New Year's Eve) and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday (New Year's Day)

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland county restaurants and stores New Years Eve and Day