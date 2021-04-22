U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,010.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,896.25
    -23.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.40
    -9.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.29
    -0.06 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    -9.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -1.44 (-7.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1800
    +0.1370 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,948.79
    -127.41 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,281.01
    +18.05 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,905.30
    +10.01 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     
COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely at 610,000 — edging higher for the week ended April 17

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET

Ashland furthers ESG agenda on Earth Day and supports The Nature Conservancy forest restoration effort to help Plant a Billion Trees

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
Wilmington, Del., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced the company’s commitment to support a collaborative forest restoration effort of The Nature Conservancy to help Plant a Billion Trees by 2030, advancing the broader development goals of the United Nations, specifically the Sustainable Development Goal for Life on Land.

Ashland’s donation of $20,000 USD will be used to plant approximately 10,000 trees in Brazil, China, Mexico and the United States. These are key regions where Ashland operates and there is need for reforestation and sustainable farming education. Mature trees can absorb up to 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year. Once mature, these plantings could result in up to 480,000 pounds of carbon dioxide offsets annually*.

“Trees provide so many benefits to our everyday lives,” said Bill Stanley, state director for The Nature Conservancy, Ohio. “Not only are they beautiful, they also clean our air, provide our water resources, help curb climate change, and create homes for thousands of species of plants and animals. Planting a Billion Trees can help save the Earth from deforestation.”

In February Ashland joined the global movement of leading companies to align operations with the ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Accord to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. The specialty materials company has also made the UN Global Compact and its principles part of the company’s business strategy, culture and day-to-day operations.

“Ashland is excited about supporting The Nature Conservancy’s mission. After planting trees, their staff and scientists work with a network of in-country partners including governments, forestry companies, local cooperatives, non-governmental organizations and local communities to offer assistance and technical guidance using established conservancy projects as a model to accelerate reforestation results and minimize costs for long-term protection,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Our global organization has an earnest and heartfelt approach towards sustainability and the local communities in which we operate. We will continue to intensify our focus on the environment, social and governance (ESG).”

More than 1 billion people in 192 countries participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. As a global specialty materials company, Ashland focuses sustainability efforts on three defined areas: sourcing, operations, and solutions. To learn more about this program visit www.ashland.com/trees

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.ashland.com and www.ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

About The Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries and territories: 38 by direct conservation impact and 34 through partners, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org.

* Tree Facts at arborday.org

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Media Relations:
Carolmarie C. Brown
302-995-3158
ccbrown@ashland.com

