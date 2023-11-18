Ashland is hiring - here are the open jobs

The City of Ashland is ringing in the new year by making some new hires.

On its website, the city has six openings for roles within the community. They are the following:

Account Clerk: Finance/Utility Billing/Income Tax Division - For this role, the candidate will be maintaining accounting records as well as performing cash counts and maintaining the cash drawer. They will also prepare receipts, purchase orders, and checks; check tax forms and returns; and process outstanding debt procedures through collection.

The candidate does perform general account functions and clerical tasks. They will assist departments within the Division of Finance (e.g. Finance, Income Tax, Utility Billing, etc.). Qualified candidates must have knowledge of modern business office practices and procedures; residential and business income tax returns; general accounting principles and practices; departmental policies and procedures (developed after employment); and City of Ashland accounting system (developed after employment).

This is a view of E. Main Street looking west from the Ashland Arch just before the light at Union Street seen here on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Ashland's proposed DORA will include Main Street from Union Street to Claremont Avenue, Orange Street to Main Street and Center Street from Schines Theater to Main Street. TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE

For this role, candidates need to have a valid State of Ohio driver's license and be able to qualify for and remain insurable under the City's vehicle insurance policy. Starting wage is $15.90/hour plus $0.50 increase after a six-month probationary period. This is a year round position with no furloughs. Insurance eligibility starts on day one, no waiting period.

Clerical Specialist: Ashland Police Division - In this role, the candidate will be responsible for producing letters, reports, statements, case dispositions, forms and other documentation. They will enter law enforcement data into the Ashland Police Division's system as well as perform various clerical tasks in order to assist with the efficient operation of clerical office and police department. This will include receive and respond to inquiries; assist customers; receive money and issue receipts; compiles and tabulates statistics; prepare and process bonds and waivers; file and arrest cards.

Story continues

The Ashland Police Division is seeking someone who is "dedicated to service" as well as able to main absolute confidentiality and have unimpeachable professional ethics. They must be proficient in spreadsheet software and operation of modern business office equipment and software.

The wage for this role starts at $15 per hour with step and annual wage increases. This is a year round position with no furloughs. Insurance eligibility starts on day one with no waiting period.

School Crossing Guard - Responsibilities for this role will be controlling traffic at designated cross walks, escorting children in order to ensure safe crossing, and control behavior of children in order to ensure compliance with traffic laws and regulations.

The candidate for this role must have a high school diploma or GED as well as willing to work in various weather conditions throughout the year. They also must be willing to follow the City of Ashland's policies and procedures and successfully complete a criminal background check with fingerprinting.

The role's rage is $21 per day and will have a pension through OPERS with the City contributing an additional 14% and employees contributing 10% of wages.

Firefighter Paramedic - Division of Fire - For the firefighting portion of this role, the new hire will repond to emergency calls and assist with the control and suppression of fires. This will include make openings in buildings for ventilation and entrance; cut holes in roofs and floors when necessary; lay hose and operate pumping engines to ensure proper pressure; rescue persons trapped in burning buildings; participate in salvage work; operate engines, trucks, and other equipment.

For the paramedic portion, the new hire will respond to calls for emergency medical treatment and provide any and all services which a paramedic is legally permitted to perform. This will be cardiac monitoring; electrical interventions to support or correct the cardiac function; airway procedures; the administering of drugs and intravenous fluids.

An Ashland Fire Department firefighter carries the bow for the wreath up Tower 50 as the department and Simonson Construction assisted the city on hanging the wreath on the side of the city owned building at 16 E. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE

Other duties will include responding to other types of emergency rescue or emergency assistance situations (hazardous material spills, confined space rescues, trench rescues, etc.), clean up and restore or replenish equipment after returning from emergency calls.

The right candidate for this role is someone who will maintain absolute confidentiality, has interpersonal skills; between the ages of 21 and 35 (however, if the candidate has continuous service in one of the past two years and is in good standing, the age limit can extend to 40); and has a valid Ohio Driver's license as well as current Ohio EMT-Paramedic certification or letter from an accredited EMT-P program stating that the candidate is in good standing.

Starting salary for this role is $55,000 and will top out at $68,032. Step and annual wage increases will also be offered as well as clothing allowances and stipends. Pension is through OP&F. This is a year round position with no furloughs. Insurance is eligible starting on day one with no waiting periods.

Firefighter/Paramedic Lateral Transfer - Division of Fire - Candidates for this role must have a minimum of one year of full-time experience in the state of Ohio, which does include the completion of a probationary period. They also must be currently or previously employed in the last 12 months as a full-time firefighter/paramedic for a jurisdiction in the state of Ohio.

Starting wage will be the same as a newly hired, probationary firefighter. Insurance eligibility starts on day one. In order to apply, the candidate must have copies of all required documents, which are high school diploma or equivalent; EMT-P certificate; certification of employment; driver's license; and DD214 (for military credit claims).

Police Officer Lateral Transfer - Division of Police - For this role, candidates must be currently employed as a full time police officer (minimum of 35 hour per week) in a jurisdiction in Ohio. they must also have a minimum of one year of full time experience.

Ashland Police Department

The wage for this position is entry level pay, which is shown in the city's contract. The new hire will also receive an additional 1.5% for each full year of service (in the same position with the same employer), capped at 5 years of service. This position will have insurance starting on day one, without a waiting period. Paid time off will be allowed after the successful completion of FOT. The new hire will receive two weeks of vacation and paid holidays. Ashland's Division of Police will accept the sick leave transfers from other public employers in Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: The City of Ashland is ringing in the new year by with new hires