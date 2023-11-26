Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

It looks like Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Ashland's shares on or after the 30th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.54 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ashland has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $79.27. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Ashland paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 104% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

While Ashland's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Ashland's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Ashland's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 61% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Ashland has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Ashland is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Ashland for the upcoming dividend? We like that Ashland has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. To summarise, Ashland looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Ashland has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

