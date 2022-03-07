U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Ashland increases global focus on STEM education and launches global Responsible Solvers™ program

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
·2 min read
  ASH
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced a new program called Responsible Solvers that brings together the company’s global philanthropic commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, with additional STEM funding and a paid employee volunteer program. Closely aligned with the company purpose to Responsibly solve for a better world, the Responsible Solvers program is designed to put the power of Ashland people and products in the hands of the communities where employees work, live and play.

“The increased funding is not just a philanthropic investment,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “It is a strategic part of our business model. Ashland’s transformation shows why leading on environment, social and governance (ESG) issues is vital for our company’s long-term future. We are problem-solvers and integrating issues like climate change, inclusion and diversity, and corporate transparency into our business model allow us to play a critical role in some of the greatest challenges on the planet — challenges that are reshaping our markets as we speak where our solutions expertise and the Responsible Solvers program add real value.”

The customizable program allows Ashland manufacturing sites and regional teams to create and support programs that address their specific communities’ and cultures’ most pressing local issues.

The company is confident that by standardizing the global program and localizing its focus, Ashland can both increase employee engagement on critical issues and focus community impact where it matters most in every region of the world. Ashland expects to share more success stories and best practices from the Responsible Solvers program in the weeks and months to come.

To learn more, visit www.ashland.com/responsiblesolvers

About Ashland
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a focused additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Media Relations:
Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 995-3158
ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment


