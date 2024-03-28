Ashland leaders got down to business, and now there are many succeeding downtown

When Sandra Tunnell first saw downtown Ashland years ago, her initial thought was, "It has good bones."

Tunnell, the executive director of Ashland Main Street, believed it presented potential for development even when naysayers doubted a thriving downtown Ashland was possible.

Even four or five years into a strategic plan beginning in 2010 to develop "a vibrant downtown," a prevailing opinion about revitalization was "this will never happen," Tunnell said.

But pivotal points along a timeline changed downtown Ashland's trajectory, and business owners up and down the street are counting their blessings.

Tunnell can observe progress from her headquarters in a second-story suite above Antiques on Main, where pieces of Ashland history line the walls and shelves of her cozy renovated and repainted office space.

Fig & Oak manager Mary Kettering holds a charity chip that will be dropped by a customer into on one of the three boxes.. A portion of every sale is donated to a local charity of the customers choice.

Ashland has become a multi-stop destination for dining and shopping.

Inspiration for the remaking of downtown came in part from Heritage Ohio's Main Street program and how its goals have played out in Wooster and other locations in Ohio, including Medina, Vermilion and Delaware.

"We liked what they were doing; we liked the concept," Tunnell said, referring to a focus on design, economic vitality, promotion and organization.

Uniontown Brewing started the surge forward

The opening of Uniontown Brewing Company in 2017 played a huge part in the evolution of downtown Ashland, proving it was possible to take an old building, remodel it, and in this case, turn it into a restaurant.

"It paved the way for others to do it," she said.

Over the course of the strategic plan, "I spoke at a lot of organizations and lots of events," Tunnell said, motivating interest in checking out advantages of locating downtown. "I would talk to people all of the time."

The annual car show and the bicentennial celebration generated excitement as well.

The Ashland Downtown Dream Cruise and Car Show debuted in 2010.

Opal and Olive's owner Alexys McQuillen stands by a rack of clothing. She is holding a dog toy, items that also are for sale. The store is named after her two dogs.

In 2015, Ashland's Bicentennial initiated beautification projects, such as hanging flower baskets and benches.

"People started coming to more things," she said, such as the back-to-school event, which generated "a killer turnout."

COVID-19 did nothing to deter growth.

Ashland faced COVID head on

'We didn't lose any business because of COVID," Tunnell said.

In fact, Ohio Fire, South Street Grille and The Well, formerly A-Town Tap, opened during the pandemic, Tunnell said.

Other kinds of businesses starting up in 2020 were the 121 Exchange, Coffyspace Coworking and Studio Rise, which moved to its new location downtown, Tunnell said.

Ashland's renovated Schines Theater is "a big thing," Tunnell said.

Foundation Plaza was born of a partnership "that all came together really well," Tunnell said.

Enjoy Floral & Gift Boutique floral designer Carol Jump fills a vase with tulips for sale. The business also sells cheeses, giftboxes, cupcakes, cookies and dog treats. "We like to get unusual and fun things," she says.

Downtown space is at 97% occupancy.

The attractive downtown is a recruitment tool − "a reflection of the community," she said.

Downtown Ashland has won state and local awards and been boosted by grants and donations.

Small businesses owners could see a future in downtown

Alexys McQuillen recently opened Opal and Olive Boutique, a women's clothing store replacing the former Blue Pumpkin.

McQuillen, too, saw the possibilities offered by the Main Street location.

"The downtown is really built up," she said. "There are a lot of people downtown," even at night.

She is finding a market for one of the unique offerings of her business − pet clothing and accessories.

"I'm a crazy dog mom," she said.

In fact, the store is named after her two dogs, whom she described as a "mix."

McQuillen sells "fun toys," bandanas, bow ties, "dog beer (bone broth) and cat stuff, too."

Having majored in fashion merchandising at Ashland University, McQuillen said her apparel covers all age groups and has been approved by her 9-year-old niece and 83-year-old grandmother.

The store adds "a pop of color to Ashland," said Grace Fry, assisting in preparations for the shop's recent open house and ribbon cutting.

Portions of the sale of items on the left rack in Fig & Oak will got to feed hungry children. On the right is a large Easter display.

With 'unusual and fun things' shop is doing well

The Floral and Gift Boutique shop adjacent to Downtown Perk has equally eclectic offerings, supplementing a full-service florist with arrangements spanning the gamut from every day settings to weddings, funerals, and "everything in between," said designer Carol Jump.

Showing off a floral case filled with unusual products, for example, parrot tulips, mimosa fillers and blue chrysanthemums, Jump said, asking, "Isn't that beautiful? I love it here."

Gift items also are unique in a variety of categories − gourmet foods, including teas, soup mixes and olive oil; cooking accessories, wind chimes, dog-related items and all kinds of gift items.

"We like to get unusual and fun things," Jump said.

"We've been doing well," she said, with a special goal of "try(ing) to help our community."

An example she gave is fulfilling a special request for a casket spray using vegetables because of the client's agricultural background.

"We have jewelry, too, from local artists," Jump said, in addition to local pottery. "We try to support other local businesses."

At Fig and Oak, 'every purchase gives back'

Similarly, Fig and Oak carries gift items not typically found elsewhere and has a heart for the community.

"Quirky home decor and gifts" is how manager Mary Kettering describes some of the inventory.

Owners Julie and John Mitchell "wanted to have a gift shop and give back in some way," Jump said.

"Every purchase gives back," she said, because a portion of every sale is donated to an organization, such as Ashland Main Street, American Red Cross, Alzheimer's or another disease. Recipients are changed twice a year.

The customer gets to have a choice about where their contribution goes by placing a "charity chip" in their designated selection.

In the Kids' Corner, the purchase of a Cuddle and Kind Doll comes with a donation of 10 meals to "hungry children in need," Kettering said. A Baby Kind meal equals five meals.

Other products support mental health organizations and children with illnesses, she said.

Just recently, Fig and Oak carried seasonal items − a wide assortment of gifts for Easter and "tons of fun things for the eclipse," Kettering said.

"We're ready," she said. "You can get your eclipse glasses right now."

"I feel pretty lucky to work here," she said.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland downtown bustling with business