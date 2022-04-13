U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Ashleigh Price Joins IPX1031 Utah

·2 min read

IPX1031 Expands Mountain Region with Ashleigh Price as VP, National Accounts in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is pleased to announce the addition of Ashleigh Price as Vice President, National Accounts to the IPX1031 Mountain team.

Price joins forces with her former colleague, Mark Bullock who is the Regional Attorney Manager for IPX1031's Mountain Region. Together they bring Utah the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

"We are excited to have a respected and well-rounded industry veteran who understands the nuances of 1031 Exchange strategy and will help bridge the strengths of industry partners," said Jennifer Keen, IPX1031 Executive Vice President and manager of Western Operations. "As our company, and in particular our Mountain Region, faces unprecedented growth, Ashleigh is an excellent addition to our already impressive team."

With a focus on providing exceptional quality of service, Price's goal is to nurture long-term relationships through a foundation of loyalty and trust. Price brings over 10 years of 1031 Exchange, CRE, property management, wealth management and instructional experience to IPX1031.

Price's responsibilities will include educating and consulting with clients as well as tax, legal, and real estate professionals to structure 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges locally at IPX1031's Utah headquarters and throughout the State.

Ashleigh Price can be reached at 801.419.6646, via email at ashleigh.price@ipx1031.com or on her webpage at www.ipx1031.com/price

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager
jennifer.keen@ipx1031.com
(760) 672-5368

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashleigh-price-joins-ipx1031-utah-301525154.html

SOURCE IPX1031

