Ashley Furniture store opens at New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia, bringing 18 jobs

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A new 37,000-square-foot Ashley Furniture store was recently opened in New Towne Mall by the Wellsville Group.

It is owned and operated by Timothy Quinn, who owns 18 additional Ashley stores in the surrounding region. The New Philadelphia store will employ approximately 18 people.

"We’re thrilled about joining the New Philadelphia community and extending our footprint in the area,” said David Quinn, managing partner, the Wellsville Group. “We’re looking forward to serving guests in this new location, which will easily be among the most stylish and affordable furniture and mattress stores in the entire region.”

The showroom features complete lifestyle vignettes, down to the final detail of lighting, rugs and wall art. Product categories include bedroom, dining room, upholstery, leather, occasional tables, home office, youth bedroom, recliners, mattresses and accessories.

"Anytime we get a new business, it's good for the economy of Tuscarawas County," said Scott Robinson, president of the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce. "And it's also important for New Towne Mall."

The store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

