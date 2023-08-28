Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of A$0.03

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) will pay a dividend of A$0.03 on the 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Ashley Services Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 82% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 43.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 54%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Ashley Services Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Ashley Services Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from A$0.046 total annually to A$0.06. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.4% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Ashley Services Group has been growing its earnings per share at 44% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why Ashley Services Group is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

Our Thoughts On Ashley Services Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Ashley Services Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We don't think Ashley Services Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ashley Services Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.