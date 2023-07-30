Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.03

Ashley Services Group Limited's (ASX:ASH) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.03 per share on 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 8.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Ashley Services Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 82% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 43.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 54%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Ashley Services Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was A$0.046 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Ashley Services Group's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Ashley Services Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 44% per annum. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why Ashley Services Group is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

Our Thoughts On Ashley Services Group's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Strong earnings growth means Ashley Services Group has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We don't think Ashley Services Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ashley Services Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

