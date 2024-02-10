Ashley's Lingerie and Swimwear opens Lewiston location

Feb. 10—LEWISTON — Ashley's Lingerie and Swimwear will hold soft openings throughout the month of February at the former Rose Hanger at 411 Center St.

The store offers more than 40 lingerie and 70 swimwear brands as well as pajamas, shapewear, sandals, and hats.

"When you go into a department store, all you have is what they offer," Doll said. "I offer things for everyone."

This is the third location for Ashley's, with the main Williamsville store opening in November of 2021 and the second opening in East Aurora this past September.

Doll, a Niagara Falls native whose family lives in Lewiston, has 15 years of experience in the industry working in Williamsville. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been difficult for customers to get to her on an immediate basis, with the original store being centrally located to all Western New York areas.

One of the biggest draws for the stores is old-fashioned bra fittings, with staff measuring customers for the correct size as opposed to larger store chains whose products are not as personalized. The improved customer service is what differentiates them in their main market of mothers.

Doll said they cater to the average person.

"The culture we're trying to bring to customers is when you come into our stores, we take care of you," she said. "It's an empowering experience for customers when they come to us."

The location opened for the first time on Feb. 3 during Lewiston's Sip. Shop. Eat! event. An official grand opening is planned for March 23.

The soft opening hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the month of February, with Doll present in the store then. Once fully open, hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.