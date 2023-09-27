Ashmore Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Ashmore Group (LON:ASHM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£191.0m (down 24% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£83.3m (down 5.9% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 44% (up from 35% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: UK£0.12 (down from UK£0.13 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ashmore Group EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 4.6%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the United Kingdom and Ireland segment contributing a total revenue of UK£142.3m (75% of total revenue). Explore how ASHM's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in the United Kingdom are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the British Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ashmore Group that you should be aware of.

