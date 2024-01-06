Ashtabula projects nearing completion in 2024

Jan. 6—ASHTABULA — The city is excitedly awaiting the completion of major projects, including the Ashtabula County Medical Center Patient Tower and the Riverbend Hotel, as the new year begins.

Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said the city has worked with a number of companies and businesses and millions of dollars have been invested in a variety of projects in Ashtabula.

"These projects, such as the Riverbend Hotel, the ACMC expansion, Chestnut Village and the renovation of the Castle block on Center Street, are due to a lot of hard work by our staff and confidence in the city from these investors," he said.

"It will be great to see the current projects underway come to completion, and we are also looking forward to the renovations to the Carlisle Building and the former Salvation Army on Main Avenue."

Timonere said a new restaurant is coming to the former Casa Capelli building on Main Avenue and plans for Shea's Theater are encouraging.

Timonere said a Main Avenue beautification project is possible through an Appalachian Community Grant.

"The funds will help us with streetscape, sidewalks and assist building owners with renovations to their facades with matching grant funding," he said.

Another project on the agenda for 2024 is to reach out to find funds for the old Municipal Building.

"I intend to do a request for qualifications and proposals for the former Municipal Building as well in hopes someone will want to take on the renovations. We want to see the building saved, however, if there ae no interested parties, we need to move on and make some hard decisions about its future," Timonere said.

The city manager encouraged anyone with an interest in saving the building and a viable idea to submit a proposal when the time comes.

"We are also excited to soon be moving to our new location. We hope this will take place very soon. The [Ashtabula City] Health Department has already moved into the former Gloekler Building and our staff did a tremendous job minimizing the amount of time they were closed during the move," Timonere said said.

Story continues

He said the Petmin project is still under discussion. The proposed pig iron plant has been on hold since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"We continue to meet regularly with the leadership at Petmin and hope to hear formal announcements some time in the first quarter this year," Timonere said.

Homelessness is a challenge for Ashtabula as it is for many communities, according to the city manager.

"We have wonderful community organizations who are assisting as best they can. We will see the Samaritan House relocate and expand to a new building soon and be able to assist more individuals," he said.

The project included a grant submitted by the city.

Infrastructure is another challenge because funding is always an issue, Timonere said.

"We will be completing a massive study of our Wastewater Treatment Plant and collection System," he said.

The results of the study will help the city put together project plans for the next 5-10 years, Timonere said.

"All of Route 531 and a portion of Route 84 from Austinburg Road to the railroad tracks on Main Avenue will be paved this year in a partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation," he said. "This is a massive project, and our share is close to $850,000. There are other road construction projects scheduled in partnership with some of our utility companies to share in the cost as well.

"We have done our best to stretch our infrastructure dollars with partnerships and grants. This is also why it is important for us to have the paving levy renewed this year. We could not do the amount of resurfacing we have done without it."

Timonere said the city has regular discussion with Ashtabula County economic development leaders regarding possibilities in townships surrounding the city, because of the wastewater treatment facility.

"We do not have the acreage some projects require, however we know any new business in our county is good for the whole," he said.

Timonere said jobs are readily available.

"We need to take a harder look at moderate-income housing or workforce-housing needs to assist with job growth and residency," he said.