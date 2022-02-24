AshtaLuxe Launches Premium Yoga Mat Offerings

Premium LuxeGrip mats offer superior performance, lowest total carbon footprint

BEDFORD, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AshtaLuxe, a U.S.- based manufacturer of premium yoga mats and accessories, has officially launched its product offerings on ashtaluxe.com. Made in small batches in the beautiful foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, the premium mats offer exceptional grip, comfort and support for yoga practitioners of all ages and skill levels. AshtaLuxe mats are so durable and comfortable, customers have remarked they are "the last mat you'll ever need."

"AshtaLuxe was born after several years of field testing and refinement of a proprietary formula for a high-performance, exceptional mat that has delighted both yoga experts and beginners alike," said Susan Park, co-founder of AshtaLuxe. "What's more, our domestic production allows us to create these incredible mats while generating the lowest total carbon footprint for any premium yoga mat sold in the United States."

AshtaLuxe's domestic production allows its mats, intentionally made from a proprietary synthetic rubber blend, to be produced with a low carbon footprint. The company focuses on mat performance and the total carbon emissions output created to manufacture and deliver a mat, not just a single, "eco-friendly" raw material. AshtaLuxe's production is done within one square mile in a small Virginia town, and over 95% of raw materials used are sourced from U.S. suppliers. This approach avoids the myriad social and environmental issues typical of mats originating from rubber tree plantations in Southeast Asia, as well as the massive carbon pollution resulting from trucking and overseas cargo shipments.

Furthering its commitment to environmental stewardship, AshtaLuxe has partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit that supports reforestation efforts across the globe. For every yoga mat sold, one indigenous tree is planted.

AshtaLuxe's signature LuxeGrip mats are available in a variety of colors in standard and premium sizes, and are easy to clean. In addition, the brand's unique Patella Pad offers extra ergonomic protection and comfort for those looking for additional support in their practice. Made from high-density cushioning material, it is perfect for knees, sit bones, and anywhere practitioners prefer additional support. The mats retail between $99-$112 with free shipping. The Patella Pad is available for $21. Order at ashtaluxe.com for direct shipment.

