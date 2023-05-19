Ashtead Technology Holdings (LON:AT.) shareholders have earned a 72% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT.) share price is up 72% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 0.2% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Ashtead Technology Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Ashtead Technology Holdings was able to grow EPS by 346% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 72% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Ashtead Technology Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Ashtead Technology Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Ashtead Technology Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 72% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 22% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. If you would like to research Ashtead Technology Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

