Alpharetta, Ga., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL



Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022 (the “Quarterly Report”) will be posted on the Company's website on or before Friday, October 7, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company’s operating results for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number:

(800) 225-9448

(203) 518-9708



Conference ID:

AWHQ322

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and will be available for 31 days.

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:



Ashton Woods is one of the nation’s largest private homebuilding companies, delivering over 64,000 homes to homeowners over the course of its 30-plus years in business. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for designing thoughtfully curated, inspired homes for people who love design. The company’s industry-leading experience at The Studio and with AW Collections results in exceptional design and special designer touches in every Ashton Woods home. The Starlight Homes brand, with its focus on delivering more affordable homes, offers homes with well-executed designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company’s commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation, winning hundreds of national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, customer service, and innovation, and being named a past recipient of the coveted Builder of the Year designation by Builder and Developer Magazine. For more information, or to experience the excitement of becoming another satisfied Ashton Woods or Starlight Homes homeowner, visit AshtonWoods.com or StarlightHomes.com .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Cory J. Boydston, Chief Financial Officer Ashton Woods Homes 678.597.2121 cory.boydston@ashtonwoods.com



