ASI Names 2021's Most Powerful People In Promotional Products Industry

·2 min read

TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI), the largest education, media and marketing organization serving the $20.7 billion promotional products industry, today announced the annual Power 50 list of the industry's most influential executives. Phil Koosed, founder of BAMKO and chief strategy officer of its parent company, Superior Group of Companies, was named No. 1 among the industry's most powerful people.

Phil Koosed, No. 1 on ASI&#39;s 2021 Power 50 list
Phil Koosed, No. 1 on ASI's 2021 Power 50 list

The rest of the top five features industry leaders with far-reaching influence. They are, in order: Jonathan Isaacson, CEO/chairman of Gemline; Jo-an Lantz, CEO/president of Geiger; Jeremy Lott, president/CEO of SanMar; and Marc Simon, CEO of HALO Branded Solutions.

This year's exclusive ranking features leaders of numerous companies who successfully pivoted their business during the coronavirus pandemic. Koosed's leadership was essential to BAMKO delving into PPE, which significantly contributed to the company increasing its annual North American promo revenue 78.5% to $194 million in 2020 – the greatest year-over-year rise of any of the top 40 distributor companies.

"Congratulations to all the leaders, visionaries and corporate champions included on the prestigious Power 50. They are the best of the best," said Timothy M. Andrews, ASI president and CEO.

The promo products industry consists of suppliers who manufacture, source and/or imprint products and distributors who market and sell those products to clients. The biggest brands in the world, along with nonprofits, schools, hospitals and small businesses, often give away logoed promo products to advertise their company or event and to thank employees and clients.

ASI unveiled the Counselor 2021 Power 50 during the virtual ASI Power Summit. The promo industry's premier event featured a keynote by Richard Montañez, who rose from janitor at Frito-Lay to vice president of PepsiCo.

Introduced in 2006, the Counselor Power 50 annually spotlights distributor and supplier executives who exert considerable impact on the promo market.

About ASI
The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral.com) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $20.7 billion promotional products industry.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asi-names-2021s-most-powerful-people-in-promotional-products-industry-301409238.html

SOURCE Advertising Specialty Institute

