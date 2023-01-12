U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Asia 10 Country Gaming Market Bundle 2022: A $41.4 Billion Industry by 2026 - Opportunities for Game Developers and Publishers, Hardware and Device Manufacturers, Infrastructure Providers & Investors

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

The Asia-10 Games Market

The Asia-10 Games Market
The Asia-10 Games Market

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Games Market - 10 Report Package" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A 10 report package, plus an Asia-10 regional overview report.

What you'll learn from these reports:

Asia is the most important region for gaming in the world, representing a major opportunity for game developers and publishers, hardware and device makers, infrastructure providers, and investors.

High consumer demand for games, esports, tournaments, and streaming, coupled with growing disposable income, improvements in infrastructure, and investment by multinational companies and country governments have set the stage for strong continued growth.

However, each market's different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region.

Markets:

  • Chinese Taipei

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Japan

  • Korea

  • Malaysia

  • Philippines

  • Singapore

  • Thailand

  • Vietnam

Each Asia market report includes:

  • Market model and 5 year forecast through 2026

    • Macroeconomic data

    • Revenue

    • Revenue by genre

    • Gamers

    • ARPU

  • Results of our survey of more than 5,500 gamers.

  • Top games

  • Top publishers

  • Trends

  • Market developments

  • Local market updates

  • Esports

  • Esports tournaments

  • Esports teams and sponsors

  • Regulatory overview

  • PC ownership

  • Impact of gaming on PC purchase

  • PC brand and spending

  • PC accessory brand

  • PC game spending and payment methods

  • PC gaming hours

  • Console

  • Top PC games

  • Internet cafes

  • Mobile games spending

  • Top mobile games

  • Mobile gaming behavior

  • App stores

  • Mobile payments

  • 70+ slides

Key takeaways from the analysis:

  • The publisher projects the Asia-10 PC and the mobile game market will generate US$35.9 billion in 2022, reaching US$41.4 billion in 2026

  • Gamers are increasing at a much faster rate than revenue. The research team projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile gamers will total 788.7 million in 2022, reaching 1.06 billion in 2026

  • The publisher has slightly lowered the forecast for 2022 from what was projected for the year 2021. This is due to the challenging global macroeconomic environment, regulatory impact, and underperformance in growth areas such as blockchain gaming, cloud gaming and metaverse. The lower forecast for 2022 will impact growth rates through 2026

  • India, Thailand, and the Philippines are the fastest-growing markets for games revenue and the number of gamers

  • Japan and Korea are the most mature markets in the Asia-10 region, accounting for over 77%?of revenue. For 2022, Japan's games revenue is down 2.6% YoY and Korea's is flat.

  • India is the second largest gamer base in the world, with 396.4 million gamers, making up 50.2% of all gamers in Asia-10. India is also the fastest growing market with a 5-year growth rate of 21% for revenue

Other growth drivers include:

  • Esports, which returned as a medal sport in 2022's Southeast Asia Games, solidifying the inclusion of esports as an official sport in the region

  • 5G, which saw impressive rollouts in many markets, with Singapore, Korea, Japan, and Chinese Taipei having far better 5G coverage compared to last year

  • Lower GPU prices and greater console availability

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3tde1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


