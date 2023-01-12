Asia 10 Country Gaming Market Bundle 2022: A $41.4 Billion Industry by 2026 - Opportunities for Game Developers and Publishers, Hardware and Device Manufacturers, Infrastructure Providers & Investors
The Asia-10 Games Market
A 10 report package, plus an Asia-10 regional overview report.
What you'll learn from these reports:
Asia is the most important region for gaming in the world, representing a major opportunity for game developers and publishers, hardware and device makers, infrastructure providers, and investors.
High consumer demand for games, esports, tournaments, and streaming, coupled with growing disposable income, improvements in infrastructure, and investment by multinational companies and country governments have set the stage for strong continued growth.
However, each market's different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region.
Markets:
Chinese Taipei
India
Indonesia
Japan
Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Each Asia market report includes:
Market model and 5 year forecast through 2026
Macroeconomic data
Revenue
Revenue by genre
Gamers
ARPU
Results of our survey of more than 5,500 gamers.
Top games
Top publishers
Trends
Market developments
Local market updates
Esports
Esports tournaments
Esports teams and sponsors
Regulatory overview
PC ownership
Impact of gaming on PC purchase
PC brand and spending
PC accessory brand
PC game spending and payment methods
PC gaming hours
Console
Top PC games
Internet cafes
Mobile games spending
Top mobile games
Mobile gaming behavior
App stores
Mobile payments
70+ slides
Key takeaways from the analysis:
The publisher projects the Asia-10 PC and the mobile game market will generate US$35.9 billion in 2022, reaching US$41.4 billion in 2026
Gamers are increasing at a much faster rate than revenue. The research team projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile gamers will total 788.7 million in 2022, reaching 1.06 billion in 2026
The publisher has slightly lowered the forecast for 2022 from what was projected for the year 2021. This is due to the challenging global macroeconomic environment, regulatory impact, and underperformance in growth areas such as blockchain gaming, cloud gaming and metaverse. The lower forecast for 2022 will impact growth rates through 2026
India, Thailand, and the Philippines are the fastest-growing markets for games revenue and the number of gamers
Japan and Korea are the most mature markets in the Asia-10 region, accounting for over 77%?of revenue. For 2022, Japan's games revenue is down 2.6% YoY and Korea's is flat.
India is the second largest gamer base in the world, with 396.4 million gamers, making up 50.2% of all gamers in Asia-10. India is also the fastest growing market with a 5-year growth rate of 21% for revenue
Other growth drivers include:
Esports, which returned as a medal sport in 2022's Southeast Asia Games, solidifying the inclusion of esports as an official sport in the region
5G, which saw impressive rollouts in many markets, with Singapore, Korea, Japan, and Chinese Taipei having far better 5G coverage compared to last year
Lower GPU prices and greater console availability
