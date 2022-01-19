U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,271.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,192.00
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.78
    +1.35 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7550
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,355.14
    -40.62 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.05
    -0.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,740.98
    -516.27 (-1.83%)
     

Asia adapts to COVID-19 norm, but health and financial concerns linger

·7 min read

  • Survey of over 8,000 people in Asia finds that nearly half think COVID-19 will last another year or more

  • Mental health, economic recovery, and medical costs are among top concerns cited across the region

  • Two thirds of people in Asia have savings to only last one year or less, if they are to lose their jobs

  • Appetite to buy insurance remains high, with more exercising and using health apps

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of people living in Asia[1] have accepted that COVID-19 is here to stay for another year or more and have changed their health, digital, and financial habits to match the new normal, amid continued concerns about their income and overall wellbeing, according to new research from Manulife.

Manulife Asia Care Survey 2022 Infographic
Manulife Asia Care Survey 2022 Infographic

More than one in three people (35%) surveyed as part of Manulife's third Asia Care Survey[2] say that they think the pandemic will last at least another year, with an additional 14% of them thinking that it will never end. Regionwide, 44% say their income has dropped as a result of COVID-19, with about two thirds (64%) having savings to last less than one year if they lose their income. However, while concerns about the economy and longevity of the pandemic persist, the public has learned to adapt and take control of their overall health and finances, especially in the face of Omicron and other variants.

"Unsurprisingly, people across Asia are fatigued by more than two years of living through a pandemic, with many unprepared for how long COVID-19 has lasted," said Anil Wadhwani, President and CEO, Manulife Asia. "Our survey findings reveal that there have been profound adjustments in people's behaviour, lifestyles, and broader physical, mental, and financial habits since last year."

Mental health concerns on the rise

Findings of the survey reveal that mental health issues are more prevalent this year than last year with more than two thirds of respondents experiencing symptoms of mental health concerns in the past six months, including sleeping difficulties, inability to concentrate, excessive worrying, and mood swings. Depression ranks fourth among health concerns across all markets (25%), with anxiety (18%) and burnout (14%) also included. Apart from COVID-19, the top health concerns worrying people in Asia include cancer (41%), heart disease (33%), stroke (29%) and diabetes (22%).

A third of respondents also note that their main concern about COVID-19 is that the local economy will take a long time to recover (33%). Other concerns include worsening mental health (18%), high medical costs (17%) and lack of insurance to protect themselves and their family (15%).

The need for greater understanding and awareness of some of the issues around COVID-19 was one of the more interesting findings in the survey. It is worth noting that some of the symptoms of mental health problems overlap with those of Long COVID or the long-term effects of coronavirus. Familiarity with Long COVID is surprisingly low at 35% across Asia. However, interest is high, with 94% wanting to know more about it and find insurance solutions to help protect them.

Household savings low, despite better saving habits

The financial implications of the pandemic continue to be felt across the region, exposing disparities in the savings patterns and long-term wealth planning of people in the region. While two in five (43%) respondents in Asia say they have saved more since the start of the pandemic,[3] two thirds (64%) say they have savings that can only support them for a year or less, if they lose their jobs.

The primary reason for this is an overall limit on the amount of money that people can actually save. Nearly half (44%) of the respondents say they saw a decline in their monthly incomes as a result of COVID-19. Interestingly, about one in five (18%) people living in Asia say they have started their own businesses on top of their full-time or part-time jobs.[4]

"The growing concerns about physical, mental, and financial health are understandable given the pressures people have been under to protect their health, family, and finances since the start of the pandemic," said Julie Nestor, Chief Marketing and Experience Design Officer, Manulife Asia. "It's now more important than ever for us to help ease those concerns, for example, with simple, affordable insurance products that can go a long way towards building a foundation for resilience and security."

Appetite for insurance remains high, with more exercising and using health apps

Interest in buying new and additional insurance remains high, with 71% of respondents saying they plan to purchase an insurance product this year. A variety of products are in demand with the more popular insurance products being life (28%) and health (28%), followed by hospitalisation and critical illness (each at 26%). In Asia, 66% see retirement planning as important since the pandemic, which is reflected in 19% of respondents being interested in buying retirement products in the next 12 months.

The survey found that the main barriers for people to buy insurance are affordability (39%) and finding products too complicated to understand (37%). Ideally, people are looking for simple insurance products that can be purchased quickly online (64%), particularly among consumers from emerging markets.

Mobile apps to monitor and track health status are popular, with nearly nine in 10 people (89%) saying that they are using, or are open to using, health and wellbeing apps. In the region, two in five people (40%) also say they are exercising more since the start of the pandemic. Over half (52%) of the respondents in Asia prefer outdoor exercise, with walking (57%), jogging (50%), and cycling (27%) among the three most common physical activities. Interestingly, a majority identified the benefits of regular exercise as a means to boost immunity (67%) and improve mental health (64%).

"What this survey ultimately shows is that we are all in this together," Wadhwani added. "While people in Asia have adapted pragmatically by staying healthy and getting insured, there is more we can do to proactively help them live better every day with simpler health and retirement solutions, easier access to digital health offerings, like telemedicine, and meaningful rewards to motivate healthier lifestyles with our home-grown behavioural insurance platform, ManulifeMOVE."

About Manulife Asia Care Survey

This research undertaken by Manulife takes a deep dive look into the concerns, priorities, and aspirations of people living across Asia amid COVID-19. Two previous surveys were conducted in November 2020 and May 2020. This latest version was conducted in November 2021 via online self-completed questionnaires in eight markets across Asia, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. A total of 8,276 people, aged 25 to 60 years old, were surveyed. The respondents included insurance owners and those who did not own insurance but intend to purchase it.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Augustine Kwan

Manulife

+852 6772 8037

Augustine_Kwan@Manulife.com

Shabeen Hanifa

Manulife

+65 8666 8621

Shabeen_Hanifa@Manulife.com

[1] Asia refers to the eight markets covered in the Manulife Asia Care Survey. They are mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam.

[2] This version of the Manulife Asia Care Survey was conducted via online self-completed questionnaires in eight markets, namely mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. A total of 8,276 people, aged 25 to 60 years old, was surveyed in November 2021. They included insurance owners and those who did not own insurance but intend to buy it. Two previous surveys were conducted in November 2020 and May 2020.

[3] Among the respondents, those in Vietnam (70%), Philippines (55%) and mainland China (49%) said they have saved more since COVID-19, above the regional average (43%). Malaysia (43%), Indonesia (42%), Singapore (41%), Hong Kong (27%), and Japan (19%) are below or same as the regional average.

[4] Mainland China (24%), Japan (29%) and Hong Kong (33%) are particularly resilient with fewer respondents saying they experienced a fall in income. Of those who started their own businesses, Indonesia (32%), Vietnam (26%) and the Philippines (25%) are well above the regional average (18%).

SOURCE Manulife Asia

Recommended Stories

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Microsoft acquiring Activision ‘is a great extension’ and ‘smart timing,’ tech analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research President Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brad Smith to discuss the Microsoft-Activision deal expected to close in 2023, Microsoft becoming a behemoth gaming company, and the problems airlines are facing with 5G.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After A New Study Clouds Its Booster Future?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after a new study cast doubt on the need for a fourth Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Plug Power Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    With 4Q21 earnings season kicking off, RBC’s Jospeh Spak believes the quarter’s results will take a back seat to 2022 guidance. And the analyst thinks companies are likely to provide “fairly prudent” outlooks. Looking at the case of Plug Power (PLUG), this is evidently true; compared to Spak’s revenue forecast, the company is taking the safe route. The hydrogen specialist’s preliminary 2022 revenue guide has called for sales between $900-$925 million – broken down to $600 million for material ha

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Buy These Stocks If You Want 126% to 206% Returns, Says Wall Street

    Shares of clinical-stage biotech companies can skyrocket in a short period based on positive clinical and regulatory news. With that said, let's look at two clinical-stage biotechs that currently boast significant upside potential if we go by average price targets assigned by Wall Street analysts: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Nasdaq's lowest close since October

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after broad sell-off during the regular trading day, as investors nervously eyed soaring bond yields and disappointing earnings results from some major index components.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.