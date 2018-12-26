Asia's Stocks Are Set to Rally After U.S. Surge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to climb Thursday after the biggest rally in U.S. equities since 2009 offered relief from this month’s wrenching downturn.

Futures tipped gains in Japan, Korea and China at the open after benchmarks in the U.S. surged almost 5 percent -- or in the case of the Nasdaq 100, more than 6 percent. A tumble in the yen may give Japanese shares particular oomph. Some 99 percent of S&P 500 members finished in the green, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,050 points for its biggest-ever point gain. The risk-on wave also hit the oil market overnight, where crude jumped more than 8 percent. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed back above 2.80 percent.

“We’re going to have a lot of volatility. But this base case of ‘the world is coming to an end,’ just given the fundamental data out there, doesn’t make any sense.” Gershon Distenfeld, AllianceBernstein co-head of fixed income, said on Bloomberg TV.

Consumer shares paced the rally in the U.S., with Amazon jumping 9.5 percent after reporting record holiday sales. Each member of the FAANG cohort rallied at least 6.4 percent, while energy producers surged as crude powered past $46 a barrel. All 30 Dow members gained, with Nike and Apple rising more than 7 percent.

President Donald Trump said a day earlier that the rout that took stocks down 19.8 percent from a record provided a “tremendous opportunity to buy.” Investors also welcomed White House adviser Kevin Hassett’s assurance that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s job is “100 percent” safe. Stocks are looking to stop one of the most miserable Decembers on record, as a host of headwinds combined to drag down America’s benchmark index.

A reminder that consumers -- a key part of the American economy -- remain on solid footing helped soothe anxiety created by fears of a global slowdown and personnel churn in the U.S. administration. A late report that a U.S. government delegation will travel to Beijing in two weeks to hold trade talks gave stocks a final push higher.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

U.S. new-home sales are due Thursday.Baker Hughes releases its weekly data on active U.S. oil rigs on Friday.Monday is year end.Brazil’s new president is sworn in on Tuesday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 4.96 percent at the close in New York, after falling within two points of a bear market earlier in the session. The Nasdaq 100 surged 6.2 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1,086 points.Futures contracts on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 3 percent.Futures on the FTSE China A50 climbed 1.2 percent.Contracts on the Kospi advanced 0.8 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3 percent Wednesday.The euro was at $1.1356 after falling 0.3 percent.The Japanese yen traded at 111.32 per dollar after sliding almost 1 percent Wednesday.China’s offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8946 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.81 percent after climbing almost 7 basis points.The two-year rate added five basis points to 2.62 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 8.7 percent to $46.22 a barrel Wednesday.Gold was flat at $1,267.10 an ounce.

