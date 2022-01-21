Asia B2B Database/Directory 2022: Contacts and Company Data for 17 Million Companies and 50 Million Employee Names
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia B2B Database: B2B Contacts and Company Data; 17 Million Companies and 50 Million Employee Names" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia's largest database of B2B contacts and company data; 17 million companies and 50 million employee names.
This database monitors 17+ million companies in 16 APAC countries, using an artificial-intelligence-powered data crawling system combined with reliable governmental sources. It upgrades the way researchers and salespeople currently operate by reducing the steps needed to reach to necessary information / prospects.
This database, Asia's largest B2B contacts and company data portal, covers more than 50 million key employee contacts across more than 1,000 industries. It works like a search engine for companies and B2B contacts in Asia, allowing the user to search real-time company data - background data, business descriptions, shareholder/manager names, financial data and employee data, along with e-mail addresses, Linkedin profiles, Facebook, company websites and much more.
We made it simple and easy for researchers, salespeople and marketers to search and access company data and direct contact information of key employees across the economically booming APAC region.
Because we monitor government sources - including tax departments - there are no inactive companies in our database.
Countries covered include:
Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.
What's included:
Quarterly package: 13,920 credits for data export, email search and email verification
Annual package: 55,680 credits for data export, email search and email verification. Customers purchasing their first year will receive an additional 16,704 and a free 3 month extension of their online access.
