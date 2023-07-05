Asia Brands Berhad (KLSE:ASIABRN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Asia Brands Berhad (KLSE:ASIABRN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Asia Brands Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = RM18m ÷ (RM310m - RM54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Asia Brands Berhad has an ROCE of 7.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.5% average generated by the Retail Distributors industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Asia Brands Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Asia Brands Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Asia Brands Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 7.2% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 77% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 17%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Asia Brands Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Asia Brands Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 14% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Asia Brands Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

