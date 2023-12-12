Asia Brands Berhad (KLSE:ASIABRN) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Asia Brands Berhad's (KLSE:ASIABRN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Asia Brands Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = RM14m ÷ (RM316m - RM57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Asia Brands Berhad has an ROCE of 5.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Retail Distributors industry average of 6.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Asia Brands Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Asia Brands Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Asia Brands Berhad Tell Us?

The fact that Asia Brands Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.3% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Asia Brands Berhad is utilizing 76% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 18%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line On Asia Brands Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Asia Brands Berhad has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a solid 71% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Asia Brands Berhad we've found 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

