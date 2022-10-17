U.S. markets open in 8 hours 27 minutes

Asia Brewery, a Major Player in the Philippines' Beverage Industry Awards Solar Rooftop Project to TotalEnergies ENEOS

·5 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Brewery Inc. (ABI), a leading beverage and industrial packaging company has awarded TotalEnergies ENEOS a 13.8 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system on one of its manufacturing facilities in the Philippines.

This system will power about 24% of the facility with renewable energy. It is one of the largest single site rooftop solar projects in the Philippines built under the no-capex business model.

Image: signing ceremony between Asia Brewery and TotalEnergies ENEOS
Image: signing ceremony between Asia Brewery and TotalEnergies ENEOS

With over 24,000 of solar panels installed, the PV system will generate approximately 20,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually, realising significant cost savings for ABI and reducing the company's carbon footprint by about 9,600 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to planting more than 129,000 trees over the contract period.

Under the project, TotalEnergies ENEOS will install and operate the PV solar system while ABI will pay for the electricity generated for 9 years, without taking any upfront investments.

Michael G. Tan, President and COO of Asia Brewery said "We are pleased to have partnered with TotalEnergies ENEOS for this milestone project.  Aside from translating to cost savings and energy efficiency for us, this is one of our contributions in the fight against global warming."

Gavin Adda, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "As the leading solar power provider in the region, we are honoured to offer solar solutions that minimise costs and lower the carbon footprint of Asia Brewery. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective. We are dedicated to being a long-term energy partner for Asia Brewery and welcome the opportunity to collaborate further in the future."

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter @TotalEnergies   LinkedIn TotalEnergies  Facebook TotalEnergies  Instagram TotalEnergies

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms "ENEOS", "ENEOS Group" in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)
(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)
Asia Brewery
Asia Brewery

SOURCE TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia

