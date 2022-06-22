U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,713.25
    -54.50 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,132.00
    -393.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,394.75
    -182.50 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.80
    -24.60 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.30
    -5.22 (-4.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.32 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.07
    +0.04 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9700
    -0.6870 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,424.21
    -618.38 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.44
    -4.63 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,057.26
    -94.79 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Asia Broadband Approves Two Shareholder Stock Dividends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asia Broadband Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AABB

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has approved two shareholders stock dividends. Company management is in the process of finalizing the first dividend allocation details to be announced next week.

AABB continues to advance the corporate initiative to reward its loyal shareholder base for their patience, continued support and interest in sharing the success and growth of the Company’s gold mining operations and digital asset division.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment and released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet and a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:

 

 

General Email:

ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Exchange Support:

https://aabbexchange.com/faq/

Token Support:

https://aabbgoldtoken.com/faq/aabb-wallet/

 

www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/

Company Websites:

www.asiabroadbandinc.com

 

www.AABBExchange.com

 

www.AABBGoldToken.com

Phone:

702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.


Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    The once-hot investment money manager has cooled off, but savvy investors should still watch her stock picks.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Oil and gas stocks suffer broad, sharp selloff as crude futures drop

    The S&P 500's energy sector was suffering a unanimous selloff, as crude oil and natural gas futures slumped amid growing demand concerns and as the Biden administration calls for a gas-tax holiday. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.4% with all 21 equity components losing ground, as crude oil futures shed 4.4% and natural gas futures lost 1.0%. Futures for the S&P 500 were down 1.4%. The energy ETF's biggest decliners were shares of Marathon Oil Corp. , down 5.2%, and Devon Energy Corp.

  • Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

    With returns edging closer to what you’d see in the stock market, savings bonds are becoming a tempting alternative.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Analysts remain 'unusually bullish' about S&P 500 stocks despite downturn: FactSet

    Recession calls are permeating Wall Street, Corporate America is laying off workers to prepare, and the S&P 500 is in a bear market. Despite the downbeat outlook, analysts remain confident about the companies they cover.

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Tesla stock selloff created 'generational' investment opportunity, analyst says

    The recent selloff in Tesla Inc.'s stock has created a "generational investment opportunity" in one of the most compelling growth stories, said CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson, as he believes the electric vehicle market leader has long-term potential similar to technology disruptors such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. several year ago. Nelson believes the stock has been "unfairly punished" from a broad tech selloff, growing recession fears, COVID-19-related production issues, Chief Executive Elon

  • Exclusive-Franchise Group in talks to keep Kohl's management team after a sale-sources

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Franchise Group, the preferred bidder to acquire Kohl's, is in discussions to keep the retailer's top management team, including CEO Michelle Gass, if the planned sale is finalized, three sources familiar with the matter said. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, joined the bidding for Kohl's in April and earlier this month agreed to a three-week period of exclusive talks after offering to pay around $60 a share. Franchise Group executives have signaled confidence in Gass and members of her management team, the sources said, noting that Franchise Group is known to buy businesses that have operating teams in place and does not specialize in bringing in new management teams.

  • Two top execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing two top executives, including a member of the senior leadership team, the tech giant told employees on the same day it named the new retail CEO. Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon transportation services, are leaving the company to "explore new opportunities outside Amazon," John Felton, the senior vice president of global delivery services, said in an internal email viewed by the Business Journal.