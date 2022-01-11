U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Asia Broadband Introduces Additional Trading Pairs To Its AABB Proprietary Cryptocurrency Exchange

Asia Broadband Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has incorporated additional trading pairs in its proprietary cryptocurrency exchange (the “Exchange”) within the AABB Wallet. The Exchange was launched several weeks ago in its initial phase of a roll out process necessary to optimize stability, functionality and integration of the various component modules and features. Exchange users are now be able to place buy and sell orders to execute cryptocurrency trades for an expanded number of trading pairs available on the Exchange platform.

To access to the Desktop version of the AABB Exchange please go to:
https://aabbexchange.com/trade/, Then, on the right side of the monitor, click on "Log In or Register Now to trade". Once you have clicked on it, you will see the Log In page for the web version of AABB Wallet. Access AABB Wallet on your mobile device, go to the "More" tab, click on "Web QR Access" and scan the QR Code on your monitor. Then, create a temporary password for your access. Once this all has been completed, you will then be connected to the AABB Exchange with your account. Once you have accessed your wallet, click on Trade in the Menu. There, you will see the Chart with the ability to place a Buy or Sell order.

In collaboration with the Company’s digital assets developer, the continued roll out of the Exchange components in the coming weeks will have 200 plus cryptocurrency Exchange trading pairs available on the BCGateway platform. The Exchange project has evolved and grown immensely in recent months to vastly improve the finished product. Many new features and capabilities have been added and are evolving to expand functionality, usability, module additions, a Spanish language version and further market penetration.

About Asia Broadband
Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has recently released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and is developing its own proprietary digital exchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:

InvestorBrandNetwork

General Email:

ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Token Support:

www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/

Company Websites:

www.asiabroadbandinc.com
www.AABBExchange.com
www.AABBGoldToken.com

Phone:

702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


