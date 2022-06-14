U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market Report 2022: Market will Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027 from $3.6 Billion in 2021

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Asian Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market

Asian Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market
Asian Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market will reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027 from $ 3.6 Billion in 2021

Market is expected to expand at a CAGR Of 3.79% during 2021-2027.

In 2021, as per the Report Statistics, more than 100 Million populations were diagnosed with cervical cancer. In women, cervical cancer ranks as the 4th most frequent cancer in Asia-Pacific. This increasing prevalence of cervical cancer has increased the need for cervical cancer screening tests among women.

Thus, cervical cancer screening detects precancerous or cancerous changes in the cervix. It has been advised that women over 30 years of age should undergo regular Pap tests, although this may vary based on risk factors and clinical practices. The goal of screening is to find precancerous changes in the cervix so that they can be treated before shifting into full-blown cancer. This early detection may stop women from dying from cervical cancer.

Factors Driving Asia Cervical Cancer Screening Industry

The fastest-growing cervical cancer screening tests in the Asia-Pacific market attribute its development to the rising prevalence of cervical cancer in developing Asian countries like Indonesia, China, India, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

Further, the growing women population, the ever-increasing sum of structured cervical cancer programs introduced by governments and international NGOs, and the inception of low-cost cervical cancer tests are significant growth drivers for the growth of the Asia cervical cancer screening market in developing countries.

Based on type, Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) market includes Pap Smear Market, HPV DNA Market, and VIA Market. Despite the declining women population, Japan has one of the significant market share in the Pap smear test market. The Pap smear test is the most useful tool for diagnosing HPV in Japanese hospitals and clinics, was the most revenue-generating segment.

The Pap smear is a diagnostic procedure that helps Japanese doctors check for cervical cancer in women. It's utilized to screen for precancerous cells on the cervix before they turn into full-blown cancer. Japanese doctors use these screening tests to find and treat irregular changes while there are still no signs of physical damage or disease - this can result in lower rates of death from cervical cancer later down the line.

Likewise, China dominates visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA) testing population. VIA (Visual Optical Inspection Using Acetic Acid) is a screening test that allows for the early detection of cervical cancer and precancerous lesions. This technique uses acetic acid, an active agent that turns the surface of the cervix white if abnormal cells or precancerous lesions are present on it. A woman places vinegar in her vagina and then has to lie down with her hips elevated to avoid losing any liquid inside.

COVID-19 Impact on Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market:

In the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of screening tests was reduced to very low in Asia-Pacific. Lockdown has resulted in the devotion of a large number of non-urgent appointments. Things have started to move in the earlier two quarters, but the cancelation screening test numbers have not recovered to pre-COVID-19. During the attempts to deliver cervical cancer screening, preventive measures should be implemented as instructed by the health officers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Analysis
5.1 Asia Cervical Cancer Test Population
5.1.1 Pap smear Test Population
5.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
5.1.3 VIA Test Population
5.2 Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market
5.2.1 Pap Smear Test Market
5.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market
5.2.3 Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) Test Market

6. Countries - Asia Cervical Cancer Test Market & Population Share Analysis
6.1 Asia Cervical Cancer Test Population Share
6.1.1 Pap Smear Population
6.1.2 HPV DNA Population
6.1.3 VIA Population
6.2 Asia Cervical Cancer Market Share
6.2.1 Pap Smear Market
6.2.2 HPV DNA Market
6.2.3 VIA Market

7. Japan - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis
7.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
7.1.1 Pap smear Test Population
7.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
7.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
7.2.1 Pap Smear Test Market
7.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market

8. South Korea - Cervical Cancer Tests Analysis
8.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
8.1.1 Pap Smear Test Population
8.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
8.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
8.2.1 Pap Smear Test Market
8.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market

9. Singapore - Cervical Cancer Tests Analysis
9.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
9.1.1 Pap Smear Test Population
9.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
9.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
9.2.1 Pap Smear Test Market
9.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market

10. Malaysia - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis
10.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
10.1.1 Pap Smear Test Population
10.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
10.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
10.3 Pap Smear Test Market
10.4 HPV DNA Test Market

11. India - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis
11.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
11.1.1 Pap Smear Test Population
11.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
11.1.3 VIA Test Population
11.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
11.2.1 Pap Smear Test Market
11.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market
11.2.3 VIA Test Market

12. China - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis
12.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
12.1.1 Pap Smear Test Population
12.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
12.1.3 VIA Test Population
12.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
12.2.1 Pap Smear Test Population
12.2.2 HPV DNA Test Population
12.2.3 VIA Test Market

13. Thailand - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis
13.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
13.1.1 Pap Smear Test Population
13.1.2 VIA Test Population
13.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
13.2.1 Pap Smear Test Market
13.2.2 VIA Test Market

14. Indonesia - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis
14.1 Population - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
14.1.1 Pap Smear Test Population
14.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
14.1.3 VIA Test Population
14.1.4 Pap smear & VIA Test Population
14.2 Market - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)
14.2.1 Pap smear Test Market
14.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market
14.2.3 VIA Test Market
14.2.4 Pap smear & VIA Test Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a90azk

Attachment

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


