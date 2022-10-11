U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,591.75
    -33.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,998.00
    -262.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,879.25
    -105.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.40
    -16.30 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    -1.06 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.10
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9707
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1035
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5920
    -0.0990 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,046.90
    -377.90 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.02
    -12.11 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.53
    -34.78 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Asia chipmaker shares slide after US curbs on China

·2 min read
A close-up of microchips on a circuit board.
A close-up of microchips on a circuit board.

Shares in major Asian computer chipmakers have slumped after the US announced tough new measures to restrict sales of technology to China.

The US said it will ban American firms from selling certain chips used for supercomputers and artificial intelligence to Chinese firms.

The rules, which were announced on Friday, also target sales from non-US companies that use American equipment.

Technology firms are also seeing demand fall as the global economy slows.

On Tuesday, shares in Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC tumbled more than 8%, Tokyo Electron in Japan fell 5.5% and South Korea's Samsung Electronics lost 1.4%.

The falls came after stock markets in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea reopened after being closed for public holidays on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, shares in China's biggest chipmaker SMIC fell by 4% in Hong Kong.

Under the regulations US companies must apply for a licence to supply Chinese chipmakers with equipment that can produce more advanced chips.

Washington said the rules were aimed at curbing Chinese military and technological advances.

The measures, some of which take effect immediately, mark one of the biggest shifts in US policy toward exporting technology to China in decades.

In the US on Monday, the technology-heavy Nasdaq index closed at its lowest level since July 2020 as shares in chipmakers Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Advanced Micro Devices fell.

Technology shares around the world have also been hit in recent weeks by lower demand for electronic products ranging from computers to smartphones.

On Friday, South Korean technology giant Samsung warned of a 32% slide in its profits.

The world's biggest maker of smartphones said profits from its microprocessor making business suffered as global prices of memory chips plunged due to weakening demand for consumer electronics.

Nomura research analysts Sonal Varma and Si Ying Toh said "The chip downturn suggests a deeper export decline lies ahead."

"So far, export growth has already turned negative in September in India, but the evidence is growing that export growth across more Asian economies will turn negative in Q4," they said in a note on Tuesday.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Danish Power Outage Raises Concern About Infrastructure Security

    The Danish island of Bornholm suffered a power outage amid mounting calls for heightened security measures to protect Europe’s critical infrastructure.

  • Rivian Falls After 13,000 Vehicles Are Recalled to Check Nut

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. declined after the electric-vehicle maker said it will recall about 13,000 vehicles it delivered to customers after discovering a minor structural defect.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On

  • 2 Superior Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    With all that being said, if you have $1,000 at the ready to invest in the stock market, here are two incredible companies to consider adding to your portfolio in the near future. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fallen nearly 30% this year as factors like inflation, supply chain and labor disruptions, fears about a global recession, and changes in consumer spending have impacted its balance sheet and caused some investors to head for the hills. Frankly, it would have been unrealistic to expect even a company like Amazon to be totally immune to the current global catalysts impacting businesses across a range of sectors, such as "inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs," as CEO Andy Jassy said in the most recent quarterly report.

  • Activist Investor Paul Singer’s 8 Latest Stock Picks

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 8 latest stock picks in activist investor Paul Singer’s portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and Singer’s investment insights, you can go directly to see Activist Investor Paul Singer’s 5 Latest Stock Picks. Once dubbed ‘the world’s most feared investor’, Paul […]

  • Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

    Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Fauci: This is no time to let our guard down

    Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday warned that the U.S. should not ease up on its COVID-19 response as variants continue to circulate and as the country heads into the winter flu season. “We have a ways to go, particularly as we enter the winter, which will be complicated by the influenza season. So…

  • S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North's missiles

    South Korea said Tuesday it’s capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North’s advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat. The North Korean launches, part of its record-breaking run of weapons tests this year, were seen as an attempt by leader Kim Jong Un to acquire a more intimidating arsenal to pressure its rivals to accept the North as a legitimate nuclear state and lift economic sanctions on the North. Moon Hong Sik, acting spokesperson at the South Korean Defense Ministry, described North Korean nuclear threats as “very grave and serious.”

  • Rupee at new record low on U.S. rate hike jitters, RBI move supports

    The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report stoked bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention to help the local currency recover some losses. "Heading into the week, we expect the dollar index to remain firm...U.S. inflation report due on Thursday and reaffirmation of higher interest rates through Fed minutes and speeches by Fed officials are likely to keep the dollar index well supported," HDFC economists wrote in a note. The rupee is likely to fall to 84-85 to the dollar by March, after hitting 83.50 by December, Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara, said.

  • Bank of England forced to intervene in bond market again - live updates

    The Bank of England has been forced to widen its bond market intervention again to ease volatility as pressure mounts for extension of gilt purchases.

  • Video games could trigger heart attacks in children

    Video games can trigger heart attacks in children with undiagnosed cardiac issues, a study has found.

  • Nigerian data and intelligence company Stears raises $3.3M, backed by Mac VC and Serena Ventures

    While studying at the London School of Economics and the University of Oxford, a group of graduates noticed how difficult it was to get data and information on Africa’s largest economy and their home country, Nigeria. Each had different yet complementary skills — Michael Famoroti, an economist; Bode Ogunlana, a software engineer; Abdul Abdulrahim, a data scientist; and Preston Ideh, a corporate lawyer — and in 2017, they launched a media startup to address the dearth of information and data-driven insights in the West African country. Five years on, this startup, Stears, is announcing a $3.3 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital.

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtUkraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s Threat

  • Invest in the Next Gen Z Hangout: Join Selina CEO in Fireside Tues at 11am

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with Selina and BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS) on Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 11 am ET to […]

  • Video Showing the Sweet Bond Between Moms and Their 'Granddogs' Is Just Too Precious

    This couldn't be more spot on!

  • NI Screen: £430m target for TV, film and games industries

    NI Screen plans to spend about £53m over four years to generate an "ambitious" £431m return.

  • As US Capital Markets Fade, Saudi Arabia Has its Day in the Sun

    It's an absolute gusher on the Arabian Peninsula. Marafiq, the Saudi Arabian utility formally known as the 'Power and Water Utility Company for...

  • Zelenskyy: Russia responds to offers of real peace with missiles

    MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 14:22 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has showed the international community the consequences of Russia's morning missile strikes on Ukraine as a proof that the terrorist state does not seek peace, despite its assurances.

  • Watch out for this sneaky earnings killer, Morgan Stanley warns

    Beware of inventory pileups, warns Morgan Stanley.

  • CTI Logistics Limited's (ASX:CLX) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

    CTI Logistics' (ASX:CLX) stock is up by a considerable 22% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for...

  • Cummins Dedicates Existing Fridley Facility To Electrolyzer Production

    Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) plans to commence producing electrolyzers in the U.S. to advance the nation's green hydrogen economy. An electrolyzer separates water into oxygen and hydrogen. When the electrolyzer system is operated using renewable electricity – such as solar, wind or hydropower – the hydrogen it produces is green and carbon-free. Cummins plans to dedicate 89,000 sq. ft. of its existing Fridley facility to electrolyzer production. Electrolyzer production will take place in Fridley, Minn