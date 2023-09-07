Asia Closes in Red, Europe Trades Higher as Crude Oil Flirts Near Yearly High - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Wednesday, September 6, the U.S. markets ended in red; Nasdaq was down 1%, driven by concerns that strong services sector data could lead to prolonged high interest rates due to persistent inflation.

U.S. services activity for August exceeded expectations, reaching 54.5 from 52.7, and the inflation gauge, measured by the prices paid index, rose to 58.9 from 56.8, driven by strong labor demand supporting wage growth

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell over 3% as China instructed government employees not to use foreign devices, including iPhones, impacting the company's key market.

In the S&P 500, technology dropped the most by 1.4%, while utilities gained 0.2%. Energy was up 0.1%, thanks to higher oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with a 0.57% drop, finishing at 34,443.19.

Simultaneously, the S&P 500 saw a 0.70% dip, closing at 4,465.48. The Nasdaq Composite registered a 1.06% decrease, concluding its session at 13,872.47.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended Thursday's session down 0.73% at 33,010.00, breaking an eight-session winning streak.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.19% and ended at 7,171.00. Australia's economy grew slightly above expectations in the June quarter, but the contribution from exports to overall growth was diminishing.

China's Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,122.35, down 1.13%, and Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 1.40%, ending at 3,758.47.

China's exports dropped for the fourth consecutive month, adding pressure to the slowing economy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Exchange slid 1.32%, closing at 18,184.50.

Eurozone at 06.00 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.10%. Germany's DAX index was up 0.18%.

German industrial production declined by 0.8% in July, exceeding the anticipated 0.5% drop, following a revised 1.4% decrease in the previous month.

France's CAC 40 traded higher by 0.45%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.29%.

Commodities at 06.00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.58% at $87.08/bbl, and Brent was down 0.42% to $90.22/bbl.

Natural Gas was up 0.04% to $2.511.

Gold was trading higher by 0.03% at $1,944.85. Silver was down 0.37% to $23.418 and Copper fell 0.90% to $3.7523.

US Futures at 06.00 AM ET

Dow futures rose 0.06%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.57%.

Forex at 06.00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.07% to 104.94. USD/JPY fell 0.13% to 147.46, while USD/AUD lowered by 0.04% to 1.5661.

