Asia Closes in Red, Eurozone Trades Higher While Crude Stays above $90 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Monday, September 18, the U.S. markets closed with a slight uptick, as stocks stayed relatively stable, with a heightened emphasis on assessing future interest rate trends.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended positively on Monday, with energy and tech leading the gains, while consumer discretionary and real estate sectors saw declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day 0.02% higher, ending at 34,624.30. The S&P 500 recorded a 0.07% raise, closing at 4,453.53. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.01% and ended the session at 13,710.24.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 concluded Tuesday's session with a decrease of 0.80%, closing at 33,264.00, led by losses in the Transportation Equipment, Transport, and Banking sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recorded a 0.47% decline and closed at 7,196.60, led by losses in the IT, Energy and Telecoms Services sectors.

China's Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,124.96, down 0.03%, and Shenzhen CSI 300 slid 0.19%, ending at 3,720.50.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Exchange rose 0.27% to close at 17,975.00.

Eurozone at 05.45 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index rose 0.18%.

Germany's DAX traded lower by 0.03%.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.26%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.16%.

Commodities at 05.45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.75% at $91.26/bbl, and Brent was up 0.43% to $94.84/bbl.

Natural Gas gained 0.04% to $2.729.

Gold was trading higher by 0.16% at $1,956.35, Silver was up 0.44% to $23.600, and Copper declined 1.13% to $3.7363.

US Futures at 05.45 AM ET

Dow futures gained 0.13%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.15%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 0.15%.

Forex at 05.45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.09% to 105.11. USD/JPY gained 0.06% to 147.69, and USD/AUD slid 0.28% to 1.5489.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Asia Closes in Red, Eurozone Trades Higher While Crude Stays above $90 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.